Human side of cops

Not many top cops are known to be writers of repute or comfortable with pen either on recording their memoirs or chronicling their varied experiences. This said, there were English Imperial Police (IP) officials during the British rule who recorded diaries and maintained accounts of their field experiences which still remain a significant source of information — whether on day-to-day policing, tackling law and order situations or taking measures to control crime. Other than professional recollections, police officers of yesteryears also wrote extensively on flora and fauna during their assignments, which remain useful accounts even today. There have been many IPS officers too who have written readable memoirs of their police innings, inspiring some modern-day dynamic IPS officers to use their pen and insight through books.



A very brilliant account of such collections has recently been churned out by a gusto senior police officer, Shri Ashok Kumar — currently the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand. The book, 'Human in Khaki' — co-authored with Shri Lokesh Ohri — is not only aptly captioned but is also full of quality content, meriting a 'must-read' not only for the police fraternity but also for avid book readers as it caters to a variety of topics which are bound to evince interest among the readers. It is full of anecdotes penned in simple, lucid English — prompting the reader to finish it in one go.

Not to rob the curiosity of the reader about the content of the book, it is yet imperative to share some stray anecdotes contained in the book. For example, District Shahjahanpur is dealt with very interestingly by the author, giving out some very exciting happenings from the time when the author was the Superintendent of Police in this district. The facts mentioned therein are surely a lesson for young IPS officers and, more crucially, record the history, geography and locale of the district of Shahjahanpur, making it more enlightening. Similar accounts are very well recorded in the districts of Mathura and other places where the author led the police force and faced diverse challenges while addressing certain problems. In all segments of his account, the author has reminisced in such a way that those automatically become gripping, worth being read in one breath.

Very crucially, the chapter, 'The inhuman tragedy of terror', makes the book most interesting in view of the reviewer. It reveals the entire gamut of anti-terror operations led by the author in his capacity as the police chief in UP's turbulent Terai area near Nainital in the aftermath of the Khalistan uprising. While narrating his graphic recollections, the author recalls his visit to the Wagah check post on the Pakistan border as an IPS trainee from the National Police Academy, Hyderabad. His visit to the Golden Temple, noticing the bullet marks on the holy site must have reinforced the resolve in the young police officer which helped him later in pursuing a dreaded terrorist in June 1993 as part of anti-terror campaign unleashed effectively against Khalistan terrorists. Reader himself/herself would find out further details of this chapter by reading the book. Reviewers may not like to divulge all the details to spoil the rhythm.

Author, though an alumnus of IIT Delhi, becomes slightly philosophical while recounting some of his actions. Readers will find this aspect in the epilogue, Police — myth and reality, in good measure. This said, it would appear that the author's approach in policing in UP and later in Uttarakhand, has been very scientific.

'Human in Khaki', to my mind, is strongly recommended not as a recommendation from a fellow cop but from an independent person and a committed reader. This book explores a humane facet — much-needed aspect for an over-maligned Indian policeman.

Ashok Kumar and Lokesh Ohri have done a commendable job in producing this book, deserving to find a place in the minds of the people as well as in one's book shelf.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a prolific reader and an occasional reviewer of books of all types. Views expressed are personal