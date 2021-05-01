We are all humans

India has been facing the worst tide of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. With the country grappling with record Covid deaths, lack of resources and a collapsing medical system, the only silver lining is to find a doctor who can help. But the doctors are feeling the stress not only due to the growing demands to treat patients but other reasons as well. Recently we have had upsetting news about doctors being ill-treated, abused and beaten up upon the death of loved ones. A comedian stated that doctors are not helping people as they should, and even demanded CCTV installation to closely monitor their actions towards treating COVID-19 patients.

According to some studies, as much as 60 per cent of Spanish doctors reported burnout and close to home, nearly 70 per cent of doctors are at risk of burnout. What really is burnout? And should we really be concerned? The answer is yes, you should be concerned if the persons who take care of you are feeling that they aren't being taken care of. The reasons of burnout are multifactorial, from the sparse resources to the mean rebukes of comedians on the doctors, to relatives resorting to violence towards the doctors due to deaths wfrom COVID-19. Ever wondered what emotions go on in the mind of doctors and medical frontline workers when facing burnout?

Burnout for the medical frontline workers is defined as "emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and reduced personal accomplishment due to the chronic exposure to occupational stress."

Medical staff burnout can be present as:

Sleep issues: unable to sleep and relax

Change in appetite or diet

Feeling empty inside

Complete neglect of personal needs

Chronic exhaustion and lack of concentration

Addiction: increased alcohol/drug consumption, caffeine consumption

Anxiety and constant worry

Behavioural changes: guilt, helplessness; pessimistic outlook on work and life; desire to move away from work or friends/family, isolating self from others

Chronic sadness, guilt and depression

Compassion fatigue: It is the lack of ability to empathise or feel compassion for the patients due to the constant physical and emotional exhaustion.

The doctors of our country are at the moment trying their best to help everyone they can. Here is an appeal to help reduce their psychological and emotional burden. If you approach medical staff for treatment for yourself or a loved one please try to do the following:

Trust them completely.

Be kind and treat them like humans, not god.

Be empathetic.

Refrain from micromanaging treatment.

Refrain from relying on only Google advice or multiple generic advice.

Be patient and work together.

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com