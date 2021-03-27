The pandemic-torn mind

We are commemorating one year of lockdown and of the COVID-19 pandemic causing a standstill across the world. Last year, around this time, we were all locked indoors to protect ourselves from the wrath of the virus. Everyone's cortisol was through the roof, looking for 'symptoms' and constantly watching the news feeds. No wonder last year caused damage not only to the economy worldwide, but even to the mental health of individuals across all walks of life.

According to some studies, there was a major uptick in cases of depression and anxiety. A people survey conducted in the US showed that more than 42 per cent of people reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, an increase from 11 per cent the previous year. These numbers are alarming and similar trends are seen globally.

Mental health conditions that increased worldwide during the pandemic:

Emotional issues like fear, mood swings, sadness, depression, anxiety and fear of the unknown, frustration, emotional numbness and inability to cope rose drastically. Biological impact was seen on bio-drives like sleep, appetite and sexual functioning. A strong surge in forgetfulness, poor memory, lack of concentration and heightened alertness was also witnessed especially amidst the students. More and more people agreed having faced loss in their cool easily, emotional outbursts, argumentativeness and even loneliness. The constant stress led somatic symptoms, panic and obsessions to increase. Suicide rates were noted to have increased as well.

Here is what we have learnt in the aftermath of things.

Factors that lead to deterioration of mental health:

Social isolation and loneliness: Man is a social animal. Last year showed us that being isolated and lonely can have strong detrimental effects on our psyche.

Lack of movement: Physical restriction and confinement can yield to frustration and also affect our mood, sleep patterns and appetite.

Screen time: A boon and a bane. We were all glued to our screens more than usual last year and this has impacted our productivity in many ways. Work from home may have become a norm but has had its downsides too.

Media frenzy: Excessive consumption of negative news caused individuals to feel paranoid, restless and hopeless.

Drugs: Some people resorted to numbing their boredom and pain through these unhealthy ways.

Loss of jobs: Many lost economic stability last year and this caused more uncertainty in their lives.

Losing a loved one to COVID illness: Many individuals could not even bid a final goodbye to their loved one.

Erratic lifestyle: Most of us were caught in this loop which only worsened our mental health.

Factors that are helpful in building mental resilience:

The three pillars: Adequate sleep, balanced diet and physical exercise are importent.

Something for the mind: A hobby, meditation or productive work can help alleviate stress.

Screen time balance: Taking meaningful breaks can help a lot.

Togetherness from a distance: Being in touch with your loved ones and maintaining the human connection helps.

The gift of last year:

A silver lining amidst all the chaos last year was the empathy that everyone had for each other across the globe. We also learned that humans could overcome the worst of the adversities together.

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com