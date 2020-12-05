Of risks and opportunities

I am a 16-year-old girl who wants to be an actress. I had a huge social media following on Tiktok (nearly 1 million). Since the app got banned I feel sad all the time, confused and wonder what is the purpose of my existence. My fans used to appreciate me and I would spend most of my time trying to create content for them. My parents never liked or appreciated my art. Now they are stressing me out by saying that all my work was a waste and I should focus on studying. What can I do to feel complete again?

In the universe of social media, one can be whoever they want to be, and also get appreciated for being "real". But the reality of social media is that it is "unrealistically" addictive.

There are three important A's that our subconscious strongly desires- affiliation, autonomy and achievement. Social media apps tick all these boxes and more. The ban of a few leading apps where a lot of individuals had massive fan following has led to a feeling of lacunae.

Social media is a classic example of boon and bane which can impact mental health for good and bad. How you use it matters and how attached you get to it matters even more. If its usage spills into an addictive pattern, then it should worry you.

The reason that these apps

are so "addictive" is due to the random reward we get in the form of admiration and connections that leads to dopamine rush in our brains.

You may be feeling lost due to the sudden dopamine withdrawal and realising how addicted you may have been to the app. Your art has however not gone to waste. Take a moment and notice how this app has made you a more

confident person who truly knows her passion and how to showcase it. If you have done it once, you surely can re-create again.

Re-focus. Re-invent. Re-strategise. Rebuild. Use this formula to begin your journey again. But this time with a small twist. Stay rooted. Yes, stay rooted to the real world as much and prioritise real social connections with loved ones like your family and friends.

You are a superstar in your own league. The real appreciation you are looking for is not from unknown fans on social media, but that of your own. Practice self-appreciation.

Recommended watch: Social Dilemma on Netflix - a show that highlights how addictive social media can be and how our entire generation is getting influenced by it.

