Melancholic celebrations!

I am a 26-year-old female, working and doing well in life. I have a good lifestyle, circle of friends and a relationship as well. Since it's festive time, I am visiting my family and staying with them for a few weeks. Is it strange that I don't ever feel excited and in fact feel miserable during festivals? I have always felt strange, unhappy, tired, and drained during these family gatherings but ignored it all these years thinking it's a phase. But now I am noticing a pattern. What is wrong with me?

Festivities making you feel blue?

It's that time of the year again. We are almost nearing the end of the year with just three months to go. The end of the year calls for celebrations and festivals. Have you ever noticed that during and around festivals and holidays, there can sometimes be an intense feeling of sadness? The term for it is 'festive blues' or 'holiday depression'. It's not a diagnosable disorder but rather a feeling that resonates with many. Festivities are usually viewed as times of happiness and rejoicing while the term 'blues' reflects a morose and down feeling.

The period of festive blues can be that of painful reflection and even depression for some. The changes for the people can be of varying intensity and duration in the form of lowly feelings, sadness, loneliness, irritability, lack of enthusiasm, inability to concentrate and enjoy while socialising, wanting to keep aloof etc. Unlike depression, it may not last very long and even go away on its own once the festivities are over, and routine life begins. It is a temporary feeling.

Why do festive blues occur?

⁕Expectations: People tie up a lot of expectations about how their vacation and celebrations will go. Often, expectations and realities can be

poles apart. Some people even find themselves feeling intensely anxious about planning and executing those plans.

⁕ Social anxiety: Large groups, gatherings and crowds flare up social anxiety for many. Meeting your extended family may lead to intense dread, as there may be some individuals you don't wish to see.

⁕ Routine: Routines are good for our body and mind. Generally, people endorse a rather erratic lifestyle around the festivals. This leaves them feeling scattered.

⁕ Loneliness: Those who are unable to visit their families, and are in a foreign country where traditions aren't followed, may feel vulnerable to a feeling of loneliness.

⁕ Body image issues: Dressing up is not fun for everyone. Many suffer from poor self-esteem and body image issues.

⁕ Erratic, indulgent eating and poor sleep patterns: These often lead to sleep deficit and guilt about over-eating.

⁕ Expenses often flare up around festivals.

⁕ Excess: Excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption can make you more dull.

⁕ Social media: The constant comparison from seeing pictures on social media can worsen your mood.

What can you do to manage holiday blues?

⁕ Set realistic expectations;

⁕ Routine – try to keep in sync with your body cycle needs;

⁕ Don't isolate but socialise wisely; say no when you wish to, and stay in;

⁕ Avoid overindulgence in food, alcohol and partying;

⁕ Exercise self-care in form of meditation, exercise, reading etc.;

⁕ See a mental health professional if you continue to feel this way even weeks after the festivities.





