Coming to closure

I have been trying to meditate since the past 20 days and I find myself conflicted that I cannot get my mind to stop working. I try to not think of anything but it is almost like a failed attempt each time I try. What should I do?

Meditation — a word that sends most people into either slumber or state of panic. Most beginners wonder what meditation is and whether they are doing it right or is it even working?

People often start meditation due to certain expectations like a calmer mind, better focus, sound sleep, reduced anxiety and depression. If you are interested in beginning your journey into wellness then this is a great habit to cultivate. Notice that I used the word "habit" and "cultivate". Habits are made over a long period of time and cultivating them takes patience and perseverance.

The usual idea that the mind should be absolutely empty during meditation is a basis of certain forms of meditation. But if you find your mind wandering like a monkey, jumping from one irrelevant thought to another and never stopping, then I have some good news for you. Mindfulness meditation may be the answer that you are looking for. An ancient practice that is a simple, scientifically researched form of meditation with innumerable benefits.

The principles of mindfulness are — "the awareness that arises from paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgmentally". In simpler terms — we can never hold on to the moments or thoughts that have already gone (past), nor can we live in a moment that hasn't yet happened (future). The only real moment that is under your control is the PRESENT moment. Why is it then that we keep mulling over the past actions or worry about the future that is yet to unfold?

Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the thoughts rather than running away from them and using your five senses to help with that. The breath is a constant anchor for this wonderful practice, as are the bodily sensations.

There are some exciting new age adaptations of mindfulness meditation such as mindful eating, colouring, exercising, reading and mindfulness-based stress reduction. Practically any task can be done mindfully once you master the basic skills.

John Kabat Zinn is a leading professor, author and figure of authority on mindfulness. His book 'Full Catastrophe Living' is a start point for any new mindfulness enthusiast to help combat stress.

