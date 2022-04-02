A salvable ailment

Autism is also called Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It is a highly variable neurodevelopmental disorder whose symptoms first appear during infancy or childhood, and generally follow a steady course. The main areas of difficulty are social communication, restricted, repetitive and/or sensory behaviours or interests. Features may include an inability to make eye contact, poor social interaction with peers, repetitive behaviour, rigidity and adherence to routines, delayed communication skills, inability to understand the emotions of others, and hyper- or hypo-sensitivity to taste, smells and touch.

What does it mean to be on the spectrum?

ASD can be a minor problem or a disability that needs full-time care. Being on the spectrum means one can have a level-1 mild difficulty requiring some support, level-2 requiring substantial support and level-3 requiring very substantial support.

Asperger's and ASD

The term Asperger's was widely used for a specific type of autism which involved a mild degree of impairment, no delays in language development, and a usually average range of IQ. There may even be good grammar skills and an advanced vocabulary, but with a tendency to be very literal, causing difficulty in using language in a social context.

However, the term Asperger's has now been absorbed within the ASD diagnosis and is not used separately anymore. The DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) now has only one broad category called Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This currently encompasses and replaces all the previous disorders within the spectrum, including Asperger's disorder, pervasive developmental disorders (PDDs) and childhood-onset autism.

Using the right term

Some people choose to be referred to as 'on the spectrum', others 'an autistic person', while others may be simply referred to as 'a person with autism'. Avoid terms like 'special', 'disabled' or 'retarded'.

Causes

No specific single cause can be pinpointed to ASD. With autism rates on the increase, the scientific community has become all the more interested in uncovering the factors linked with autism.

⁕ Gender: Diagnosed three to four times more often in males than in females;

⁕ Genetics: Heritability, twin studies show genetic linkage;

⁕ Parental age: Advanced parental age;

⁕ Intrauterine: Extreme prematurity, exposure to certain toxins and drugs;

⁕ Others: Imbalances in the intestinal microbiome.

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors like paediatricians, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and neurologists can diagnose Autism based on clinical observation and history. Better outcomes are found if the diagnosis is made early on, and treatment started on time.

No cure exists at the moment. There is massive ongoing research currently. However, many individuals are tricked into believing some alternative therapies offered as "cure". Most doctors agree that instead of wasting time and money on something that is not possible, we can focus on supporting autistic people to enable them live good lives.

Savant syndrome

It is a rare condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain abilities far in excess of average within a particular domain. Not all individuals with autism have these skills. Approximately one in 10 persons with autistic disorder has some savant skills. It can occur in some other conditions too. Usually, only one exceptional skill is present, for example, related to an excellent memory, rapid calculations, artistic ability, map making or musical ability.

Leading regular lives?

There is no generic answer to this, but yes, many can. Many individuals can go on to hold jobs, live integrated into society, be in relationships and have families. The prognosis of an individual living with autism depends on certain comorbid factors. For example, the absence of associated intellectual developmental disorder and language impairment (e.g., functional language by age five years is a good prognostic sign). The presence of additional mental health problems like ADHD, epilepsy, is associated with greater intellectual disability and lower verbal ability.

Movies on Autism

'I Am Sam' (2001), 'What is Eating Gilbert Grape', 'Rain Man' (1988).

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com