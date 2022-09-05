Unwavering bonhomie

New Delhi, on Monday, received its staunchest friend in the neighborhood — Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is her third visit during the tenure of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last such visit of Sheikh Hasina was in October 2019. That itself shows the importance Bangladesh attaches to India, and the growing warmth of the relationship between the two countries. It is also worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi was a notable dignitary visiting Dhaka in March this year to participate in the Mujib Centenary celebrations — reinforcing ties between two countries.



Hasina's current visit to India assumes extraordinary importance, as both the countries are likely to surge forward with many pacts aimed at resolving issues pending for long. Among those is the Teesta River issue (where the Government of West Bengal has to take a call), and crucially, both the countries recently held a meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) to pave the way for a smooth resolution of the issue. Other than this, both the countries are likely to carry forward the aspects of rail and road connectivity design to further improve the communication network.

Besides, Bangladesh is expected to highlight the issue of Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar as this massive problem has completed five years since the first batch of Rohingyas were pushed into Bangladesh by Myanmar. This remains relevant as, of late, India has been holding Bangladesh's hand on the Rohingyas' issue and also been trying to prevail upon Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas. India also remains concerned with the apprehensions of the Bangladesh security establishment that there is a strong possibility of extreme religious indoctrination of a major segment of Rohingya population sheltered in Bangladesh. As already flagged, the security and intelligence authorities in Bangladesh are wary that if even a miniscule percentage of Rohingyas are religiously brainwashed then the ramifications of such frenzied radicalisation might have cascading effects even across the long, porous borders adjoining India. Any such spillover might prove disastrous to Indian security interests. Talking about security safeguards, India and Bangladesh are already believed to have a mechanism in place for cooperation on countering terror and sharing of preventable hard intelligence. This visit may see more meaningful and detailed discussions on this issue. In this regard, it must be mentioned that Bangladesh has, by and large, been able to control the terror menace, and after the July 1, 2016 terror incident in the Holy Artiesan Bakery in Dhaka, there has not been any major case of terror assault in Bangladesh. However, during the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, the Indian side, in all probability, will bring to notice the intermittent incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh affecting Hindu lives and property, and the prevailing sense of insecurity among the hapless Hindus. Incidentally, Hindus' most sacred Durga Pooja celebrations are only weeks away and India is likely to bring the issue to the notice of Bangladesh, and push for extraordinary preventive measures to protect the Hindus from any attack, or vandalism of Hindu deities and acts of sacrilege.

The summit between the two leaders is also likely to see strengthening of cooperation in security, infrastructure and energy sectors at an extraordinary scale. Notably, this important summit will enable both the countries to review the progress made by India and Bangladesh in various areas of collaboration of critical importance. Some knowledgeable watchers of India and Bangladesh assess Hasina's visit to provide an opportunity to take their ties beyond their regional canvas to an Asia Pacific landscape. There is also a strong possibility of extensive discussions evolving around the Indo Pacific Economic Framework. By the time this piece hits the press, there might be inclusion of more agenda points marking a milestone move forward for a more concrete bilateral partnership between the two.

Whatever be the agenda points to be discussed between the two countries, one thing looks certain that Hasina visit will bring India and Bangladesh closer and narrow their differences, if any. Perhaps, this is the best moment for Indo-Bangladesh relationship, and the summit will give an opportunity to both the countries to take care of each other's problems and stand rock solid against all adversities. Hasina's visit will also be a signal to countries like Pakistan, Turkey and China that no matter what, both India and Bangladesh are steadfastly committed to each other and will remain so in years to come. Significantly again, Bangladesh has its general elections in 2023 and India is poised to hold its elections, a year later in 2024. The visit, therefore, assumes more significance than Hasina's previous visits. The outcome of the visit will reflect the warmth that the two countries enjoy, bringing further thaw to their existing bonhomie. Last but not the least, India has proved its friendship by standing beside Bangladesh during Covid crisis by rushing considerable vaccine stocks to Dhaka, and Hasina not so long-ago acknowledged India's contribution in the Bangladesh liberation struggle of 1970-71. Need they say more to prove their friendship?

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal