Unholy nexus

That journalists enjoy the confidence of the powerful is an open secret; but how privy they can be to sensitive information of national importance was divulged in the WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and ex-BARC chief Partho Dasgupta. Communication and exchange of information between media professionals and politicians, celebrities, businesspersons are well-known. Rewind to the Niira Radia tapes that caught many eminent journalists with their hands in their pants. It also showed in public for the first time, the intermediary role that media plays in relaying information between ministers and corporate lobbyists.

In the journalistic profession, the better the rapport with a source, the greater the chances of a scoop or inside information; it's also called 'nurturing a source'. Reporters thrive on their connections with the echelons of power. Sitting with a politician for a drink after work or meeting for an early breakfast, or sharing some juicy gossip is par for the course. No journalist is above this bonhomie, and those who claim that they are, have never broken any major story. It's the nature of human relationships — you give and take. Journalists also routinely ring in non-monetary favours, not always to feed their own interest. In my active journalistic days, I have sought help for politicians to get a needy person a hospital bed. Even as recent as last year, I tried to help an ailing school teacher's hospitalisation cost. Eyebrows should rise when the relationship between media and politicians results in unfair monetary gain or undue favour in business; that's when the question of ethics arises.

Goswami has long ceased to be a journalist; he is a businessman governed by a P&L statement rather than journalistic integrity. Under his aegis, every news channel that he headed, has broken journalistic ethics with alacrity. He has made his own rules that have not only given birth to the concept of aggressive 'breaking news' but also 'TRP-chasing'. Therefore, it's ironic that the revelation of his seedy behaviour was revealed through a TRP controversy.

The chats — from conspiring to rig tv ratings to using confidential information in his channel's competition with peers, from gaining illegal access to Prasar Bharati-owned (read: government-owned) DD FreeDish to reach 22 million users to calling Kangana Ranaut 'sexually possessed', 'schizophrenic', with 'erotomania' — Goswami and his chats bared his crude, garish, ambitious self that would stop at nothing. But no other exposé has been more objectionable and downright reprehensible than his gloating over the death of our brave soldiers. It's also unacceptable that Goswami had perhaps known about the impending counter-attacks planned in Balakot. Military information, which carries such high sensitivity, has no business being relayed to any journalist, leave alone a TRP-chaser as Goswami. Even if we relegate his claims of being close to certain ministers as words from a braggart, it is a good enough reason for high-level scrutiny and investigation not only against Goswami but also the government officials who may have leaked information of national importance to him. As a news report headline said, "What if Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chats were retrieved from the phone of a Muslim journalist?" Wouldn't all be baying for his blood?

In any other country, a controversy such as this one would have the potential of snowballing into a Watergate. In any other country, even an alleged nexus between a businessman and ministers would be a matter of embarrassment for the government. In any other democratic country, this would result in a high-level probe and heads would roll. But wait…we aren't 'too much of a democracy'. Though I hope I'm proved wrong and this unholy entitlement that is enjoyed by a few individuals is investigated.

