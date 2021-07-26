Under false pretences

Pakistan has always been eluding real issues, sweeping those under the carpet, lest the internal ills draw global attention. The latest of such moves has been manifested in an editorial of Pakistan-based daily newspaper, Dawn. The editorial claims, rather unconvincingly, that it is a positive sign that Pakistan's determination to meet Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements has gone unnoticed by others. Illustrating its viewpoint, the editorial erroneously claims that the US has extended support to Pakistan's efforts to meet the FATF conditions, and has acknowledged that the country has made "significant progress" on the fundamental action plan. Indeed, for tactical reasons, or perhaps for weaning Pakistan away from China or to make it help the US manage a 'critical situation' arising out of US troops' withdrawal, the US encouraged Pakistan to complete the remaining actions expeditiously in the second action plan. The US statement, according to Pakistan's understanding, is important as it comes in the aftermath of India's public acknowledgement that it had ensured that Pakistan stays on the FATF grey list. The editorial under reference insinuates India's External Affairs Minister, who is considered to have told that India had put pressure on Pakistan. It is not understood as to why Pakistan has to make so much hue and cry, as all sovereign countries have the right to exercise diplomatic actions in the interest of the country's security and territorial integrity —more so from Pakistan which is infamous for its relentless sponsorship of trans-border terror attacks targeting India. Furthermore, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Office has again, in a wide off the mark comment, has claimed that by such an act, India has exposed its "true colours" and "diabolical role".



Such articulation in poor diplomatic taste is nothing but the adoption of an ostrich-like attitude —ignoring the real terror threats within Pakistan and challenging the credibility of a neutral anti-terror watchdog like the FATF. India bashers in Pakistan should know that FATF acts in complete independence; India or any other country has no control over its perception, collation and decision on Pakistan. Attributing any blame on India is surely a part of diversionary tactics which has no takers. The editorial, lamentably questions the wisdom and judgement of the FATF. The agency should perhaps take a note of it and react in an acerbic manner to straighten records and prevent any further move by Pakistan to use its media or diplomatic channels to air its 'illegitimate grievances' against the FATF. It may be recalled that FATF had announced on June 25 that Pakistan would continue to remain on the grey list until it addresses the single remaining item on the original action plan that is awaiting implementation. With Pakistan having made such appreciable progress in its actions, the July 25 decision was rather unexpected. Given this situation, the least that the FATF must do, as being advised by a section of Pak media, is to take stern notice of the Indian minister's statement and 'admonish' New Delhi for bringing the FATF into disrepute. If perception is created that countries are settling scores using the FATF platform then this will adversely impact the credibility of the international watchdog and undercut its mandate. Such strong words against India could have been surely avoidable.

In the meantime, Pakistan should continue to progress on the remaining important agenda item and take action against the UN-designated terror groups. Pakistan has benefited by strengthening its existing laws and legislating new ones to fulfil the FATF requirements. It should ensure the effective implementation of these laws. The FATF should also acknowledge Pakistan's efforts, despite the malicious manoeuvring by countries like India, and move swiftly to strike Pakistan's name off the grey list. By trying to prevail upon FATF by a powerful section of the Pakistani media is apparently to create a favourable public opinion — apparently a feeble attempt. Media, in particular, should act neutrally by acting as a watchdog in creating a public opinion against the government to ensure more reining of terrorists than blaming India or the FATF. Dawn has a good reputation for adhering to media ethics and maintaining impartiality. By such side-taking, the 'reputed' newspaper will have its image sullied, and credibility eroded amongst its readers within and outside Pakistan.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal