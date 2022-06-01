The KCR way

When Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the TRS was launched twenty years ago, many aired their doubts about the intentions of its founder K Chandrashekhar Rao and literally discouraged him. He however marched ahead and after 14 years of relentless struggle achieved the Telangana State. KCR became the first Chief Minister of state and has completed eight years in office having been elected second time also. Under his stewardship, notwithstanding umpteen criticisms from different corners, Telangana State has become today after 8 years of its formation, the number one state in the country and also a unique one in several aspects.



Against this background KCR has shouldered the responsibility of playing a significant role in national politics. Today Telangana has been developing and progressing at such a fast pace, that the whole country astonishes by seeing it. It has become a role model to other states in many ways. Having experienced many important positions at the national level and state level for nearly 45 years and also having carefully watched the developments in the country, KCR strongly feels that there is a big gap in the country and what exactly needs to happen is not happening.

Several harsh realities are before the nation and its people. Having achieved a separate state of Telangana and having been progressing well as a powerful state KCR has something different in his mind. The plan may be to launch something great and good for the country from Telangana soil. Accordingly, KCR has been making announcements and in fact they were not just a simple announcement but something like a tremor. The antagonists to this announcement started shivering and getting frightened. Nevertheless, many times KCR had confessed that something must be done for the nation and for its improvement.

One should understand the harsh realities about this country and the way both BJP and Congress ruled this nation for 75 years. Except for a small period of 5-6 years, it was these two parties who were at the helm of affairs. Congress and BJP are confident that it is only either of them who would make it to the government. This has become the order of political scenarios. This is not healthy for this country. KCR says that the people must come out of this state of affairs and understand the realities.

KCR many a times cited many examples about the malfunctioning of governments at the center. For instance, the so-called water wars in our country. He questioned why should they be there at all? It's because of absolute incompetency and inefficiency of the governance of these two parties as well as their political bankruptcy. The country has a capacity of 70,000 TMC of water thanks to nature's endowment. This includes river water, rain water, water from Himalayan sources, water from Nepal and North East etc. This entire amount of water has never been put to optimum use by any of the Governments, says KCR. According to him if only this nature's gift is properly utilized, then, not only the entire land can be brought under cultivation but also the industrial and drinking requirements could be met easily. He also came out heavily on the functioning of River Water Tribunals leading to interstate water disputes.

The alternate agenda which KCR is proposing to the nation with a slogan 'Every Acre Water, every land Water, every farmer Water' will once for all solve the farmers' problems. The alternate agenda will ensure water to all the 40 crores acres of land in the country exposing the past and present central governments for their failure to do this.

KCR also cites few more live examples of the inability of Congress and BJP to compete with the globe. Facts that are public and available on the net reveal that the country is lagging behind in many areas when compared to other countries. Trucks and lorries which transport goods internationally in other countries move with a speed of 80 kilometers per hour on the excellent express highways built there, whereas, in India due to the ineffective and inefficient highways, they move with a speed ranging from just 26 to 30 kilometers. As against 1,23,000 kilometers express highways in China, in India after 75 years of independent governance we have just 2000 kilometers express highways. In any manner it is not a great achievement. Whose incompetency is this? Who is cursing this nation? Are not the Congress and BJP? Questions KCR.

Citing yet another example KCR says that India has an abundant coastline spread over 7,500 kilometers. There is an admirable island in Lakshadweep known as 'Bangaru Island' which is known for its best clear water. Unfortunately, Indians prefer to go to Bali in Indonesia or to England or Switzerland. The reason is the governments failed to develop tourism in India and they never bothered to attract international tourists. The situation is similar in ports also. Despite 7500 kilometers coastline and excellent ports India could hardly handle a crore of containers due to lack of intelligence of our great Congress and BJP rulers. This is what is our greatness. How can this country progress with this background? If people still continue to believe them and their leadership will this country be able to develop and progress? Questions KCR. Similarly, there is no comparison between China and India in GDP. Even in per capita income when compared to China, India is rapidly on the decline.

Referring to the Constitution and provision of three lists, namely, State, Central and Concurrent KCR takes objection over concurrent list which according to him is just to control the states and degrade them to a level of municipalities. KCR opines that there is no meaning in central government holding on to agriculture, education, health, drinking water, rural development, urban development etc. subjects.

KCR further says that the Government at the center lacks wisdom in international diplomacy. Both BJP and Congress miserably failed in this regard. In fact, this is the area where exactly the center has to show its mettle. We just cannot compare ourselves with any country and we are placed in a disgraceful situation. Another deficiency area is life expectancy. At the international level it stands at 70.5 years of age. In China it is 76 years. India's life expectancy is 68 only.

The inference is that, with either Congress or BJP at the helm of affairs we cannot expect any change in the situation. They neither allow others to work nor they do themselves. People across the country are deprived of their own money that is kept in the banks.

Against this background and many more, KCR continues to consult several persons across the country. He is coming out with his alternate agenda. He has enough patience. He has intelligence. He is strategic. He seems to be consulting many leaders daily. Recently he has visited Delhi, Punjab and Bangalore. He also met Akhilesh Yadav. He has earlier met Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray etc.

On the lines KCR created tremors with unequivocal courage and determination to achieve Telangana State, by convincing the entire country's political set-up, all the regional parties in the country will now be united to bring in a consensus for KCR Alternate National Agenda. By undertaking a whirlwind tour of the whole country probably in the next couple of months, KCR will bring a qualitative change in the political system. It is indispensable that there is a qualitative and crucial change in the country and when KCR leads it, it is all the great. And that is a sensation in National Politics, the KCR way!

The writer is the Chief Public Relations Officer to the CM of Telangana. Views expressed are personal