Talking Shop: Bellwether times

"The secret of happiness is to



face the fact that the world

is horrible, horrible, horrible..."

—Bertrand Russell

On this very page where I have written with pride and conviction for over two years, I read an inspiring article last week that touched an inner chord. This was a heartfelt rendition by a wonderful human being and a former civil servant, an achiever with a brilliant pen and a luminous mind. He spoke about his brush with mortality. The personal family and medical experiences he shared had my heart thumping and my mind racing. I thought hard; of how, amid the gloom and doom, the Sun still does emit light and radiance. How, in the midst of a perennial race for more possessions and other wherewithal, we tend to forget the little things that make life worthwhile and downright glorious, still.

Still. This then, even (especially) in these debilitating and trying times, is a celebration of all that is tiny, little and small, for these are what make life magnificent and the world wonderful. Sure, our lives may be hiccupping and flagellating, but that is more of a reason to remember that there is a tomorrow waiting for us, one that we need to work on to turn into a better day. As a little bird said, we need to find peace within, for it can spread like wildfire.

Don't get me wrong. I am no philosopher or soothsayer. I like all the good things in life, especially after 7 pm in the evening. And I am lucky enough to have some darn good friends who love me, and I love them right back. Sure, the missus and my cats and dogs make me miserable at times, but then, so do I them. I love them as badly (and goodly) as they do me. That alone is reason to celebrate.

All about statistics

As said, I am no theorist, but let's look at the globe's happiness numbers, if indeed drivel such as this is admissible. We in India are happier than before, claims a report. While India continues to fare poorly in the World Happiness Index, our position has improved to #136 against #139 a year ago. Hallelujah. Compare this with other South Asian nations, where only the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has fared worse. Afghanistan was named the 'Most Unhappy Country' in the world, ranking last on the index of 146 countries, while Nepal (84), Bangladesh (94), Pakistan (121) and Sri Lanka (127) managed to fare a mite better.

That's great news(?), for India is now ranked at #136 out of 146 countries surveyed. The survey conducted by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and their 'World Happiness Report' evaluates happiness by taking into account factors such as the state of the economy (read GDP, Gross Domestic Product), social support, personal freedom and levels of corruption in any nation.

Finland topped the list for the fifth time in a row, according to the 10th edition of the World Happiness Report. It was followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Among other Western countries, while the United States bagged #16, Britain was at #17 and France at #20. Incidentally, the report also stated that India was one among the countries that, over the past 10 years, witnessed a fall in life evaluations by more than a full point. To be accurate, the list was completed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why celebrate then?

Well, we should celebrate, still, for we are alive and around, despite all the forces around us trying to force otherwise. India's Unicorns are dying and our Corporates are in a shambles, but our taste and quest for Butter Chicken and Kebabs is again being readily witnessed on our roads, as are bottles boasting Bacchus on car roofs. An international cricket match happened in my own Dilli and over 41,000 crazy fans crammed into a stadium that could officially accommodate far fewer souls. Nobody, including the officials present in the VIP gallery, wore masks, even as Coronavirus cases are doubling in the Capital every day. We don't give a damn. We are happy.

As happy is my own mother, who just came back from Haridwar last week after a holy 'dubki' in the Ganges. Religion is very important as we, after all, are top-class Hindu Brahmins, all stud with only an overall thud for both personal and general public safety. Thus, we carry on with life, seemingly having lost our patience with this unapologetic virus, flexing muscle and vitriol to show who is best. Me, myself and I have made a mockery of myself in public places where people scoff at me when I repeatedly sanitize my hands after every (in)human touch—"Abey, khatam ho gaya" (idiot, it is over), I am told, but I persevere as ruthlessly as I have for 28 months now. For I believe, de(i)fying what my favourite actress Julianne Moore's father said in one of his stories 'Live and Let Die', that it is better to live and let live. I take care of myself, so that you may be safer too.

Can't be a bellwether

It is time to stand tall and upright, throw away the official lanyard and take a call to be happy, despite the circumstances that confront us. Look at the brighter side, always. When things have hit rock bottom on every fathomable front, the future can only be better, no? Sure, we are at a trough as far as economic growth and inflation are concerned, but it can't get much worse, can it? So many fellow brethren and sisters have lost their jobs and livelihoods that a few more percentile points would be but a minor beep on the ascender, no? China and other border nations have allegedly created residences on our land, but that's only proof of our dedication to global inclusion and neighbourly proclivity, right?

On other fronts, some vicarious statements from our voluble leaders have caused global dismay, unrest and humiliation. That is a new today, one that shall lead to a newer tomorrow. But singletons us need to believe. Else, we shall falter as a nation-ton. The moot point is this, one that I learnt from this heart-touching column last week on these very pages. The going is tough, as are the circumstances, but when the going gets tough...

You want another quote, don't you? Here you are with one from none other than Napoleon Bonaparte: "The world suffers a lot, not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of the good (people)." So, we need to rise to the challenge. Sit up, take notice and act, lest we end up as a bellwether, which is typically a ram that herds the flock with a bell around its neck, and has no essential private parts. Ouch, the thought itself is painful as hell; the actual experience must be downright awful.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist. He can be reached on narayanrajeev2006@gmail.com. Views expressed are personal