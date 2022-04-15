Pinching prices

There's something about April that one can't help but love. Besides being my birthday month (ahem!), it's also the time when Nature is at her best. Flowers jostle with each other to attract with their manifold hues, birds sing, greenery abounds...spring is in the air, and summer will follow soon. During my student days, March-April would also be the 'exam months', so along with beauty, there'd be ample tension in the air! A change of season with the last dredges of cool weather making way to hotter climes and afternoon squalls or 'Kal Baishakhi' as we'd call the Nor'westers, ensured that seasonal flu was also commonplace. April, branded the cruellest month of all, loses its notoriety in India. It's the month of beautiful festivals in different parts of the country. From Ugadi and Bihu to Baisakhi, Vishu, and Poila Baishakh — April has been the harbinger of Indian new years and harvest festivals. And while I love December 31 countdown and crooning to 'auld lang syne', I bear much love and appreciation for our Indian new years that signify new beginnings, prosperity, and of course, food — glorious, delicious food and lots of it!



This year as different parts of the country celebrate spring and pray for good monsoons and plentiful harvest; we can't overlook the current struggles facing the common man. Price rise and inflation have made a comeback and how! Burning a hole in the pocket is light fare compared to the thrashing that we are taking now. India's retail inflation is at a 17-month high touching scorching levels of 6.95 per cent in March. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has clocked above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) expectations for the 30th successive month. Since the pandemic, India has struggled to keep prices in check. The last time that inflation was below 4 per cent was way back in 2019. Now with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, we are definitely feeling the pinch now.

Crude oil prices are through the roof with diesel at over Rs 105 and petrol at over Rs 120 a litre! How will the common man survive when LPG prices have jumped by Rs 250? India has the highest LPG rates in the world. For households that reel under even the slightest price rise, such staggering highs bring only further misery. Have you noticed the increasing prices of edible oil, vegetables, fruits, and proteins lately? The humble lemon is being sold at Rs 400 a kilogram. As per a LocalCircles survey, 9 out of every 10 Indian households have felt the effect of rising vegetable prices in the last 30 days. 37 per cent reported spending over 25 per cent on vegetables. How will people celebrate any of the wonderful festivals? What feasts can they afford? What will they cook with?

It's true that other nations are reeling under price rise too. UK, US, and China are facing high inflation while neighbouring Pakistan and Sri Lanka are combating political and economic turbulence. But just because misery loves company, doesn't mean that we comfort ourselves by comparing our situation with other nations. A rise in fuel prices also means upping freight and energy costs, which in turn affects various industries and pushes up the price of commodities, products, and even restaurant food.

Some of us sit in ivory towers where price rise and inflation seem so 'basic'. But all we'd have to do is break down those high walls that shield us from sordid realities and we will understand the plight of Bharat, where the real India lives. At times like these, it's easy to be distracted by spiel coming from some quarters that justify the steep price rise due to free vaccination drives and free/subsidised rations being given to the underprivileged. You'll also hear of the bashing of meat-eating students during Ram Navami, or the forceful closure of Muslim shops. The shock and awe of these shameful incidents triggered by fringe elements or urban goons can also take away from the actual burning issue – price rise. That's the problem that needs to be tackled; not who sold or ate what during which festival or how much our free vaccination drive cost us (I paid for mine as would have scores of tax-paying citizens). It's the high prices that are hampering the lives of millions of Indians. Let's not forget that. And do keep praying to the monsoon gods — a normal monsoon may provide some respite in case the administration won't.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal