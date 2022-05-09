Narrow in scope

Despite a regime change in Pakistan which is trying to send overtures to India for a peaceful diplomatic relationship, the recent visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) caused enough ripples within Pakistan and in the US. The current Shehbaz Sharif-led political dispensation seemed a bit upset, apprehending that the development could dampen Indo-Pak ties — which the new Pakistan Prime Minister seems to mend, unlike his predecessor Imran Khan. The US was quick to react immediately in the aftermath of Omar's PoK trip, officially describing it as unofficial and personal. The United States has further affirmed through Derek Chollet — Counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — that the visit does not represent any policy change on behalf of the United States government.



This statement is significant. While in Pakistan, she met PoK Chief Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She also discussed the alleged violation of human rights in J&K with Chaudhry and assured him about discussing the issue in the United States. Earlier, she had met Imran Khan in Islamabad, which was naturally not palatable to the US. During her meeting with Imran Khan, Omar praised him for his position and his work against 'Islamophobia'. Khan also appreciated her "courageous and principled position" on certain issues. The US Congresswoman further noted that Pakistan and the United States had a huge potential to improve and strengthen bilateral relations, which did not have US endorsement. Her remarks largely went unnoticed.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned Omar's visit to PoK, strongly signaling that she should not practice 'narrow-minded politics' by visiting a part of J&K — currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her parochial politics at home, that may be her business, but violating India's territorial integrity in this pursuit was condemnable.

It may be recalled that Pakistan has been making several attempts to internationalise the issue of Kashmir though India has repeatedly affirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan should not interfere in its internal matters.

Later, during an interaction with local media at the President's House, Omar said that on the question of Kashmir, she held a committee hearing on foreign affairs to look at the alleged reports of human rights violations, and to talk about the bigger issue with the India, charging that anti-Muslim rhetoric was making things worse.

It is worth mentioning that it's not the first time that Omar — a Somali-American, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party — has drawn attention to India's poor human rights record. In April, she had questioned the reluctance of the US government in criticising the Indian government over alleged violations of human rights. It is well known that Ilhan Omar has her linkages to Somalia though now she is a US national. Her tacit connections with deceased Somalia terror outfit — AI Shabab — is also suspected by some security experts who do not rule out the possibility of AI Shabab's and Omar's covert connections with Al Qaeda Arab Peninsula. AQAP was responsible for carrying out violent piracy assaults and killing innocents in Somalia, not even sparing the UN personnel. With such nefarious suspected nexus with the terror outfits known for their inhuman notoriety, Omar's visit to PoK exposes her janus face.

More importantly, US' distancing itself from her visit shows that neither the US administration nor the Democratic Party lent any blessings to her on the dubious and propaganda visit.

Also, by implication, it would appear clear that the US does not recognise the existence of PoK and treats the entire Kashmir as an integral part of India. This message is loud and clear to Pakistan. In sum, therefore, the visit was high on publicity blitz but low in causing any impact whatsoever. In fact, it has further strengthened India's stand on Kashmir. In ultimate analysis, it was a nonstarter justifying India's timely protest condemning the visit and Pakistan not reacting to it. This also reflects that Pakistan is unlikely to encourage more such visits and, unlike the Imran Khan regime, in its wisdom, the country would like to keep the US on the right side. Pakistan, again in good wisdom, would not prefer to ruffle the feathers on Indo-Pak ties as Kashmir being super sensitive, any indiscretion on its part may upset the prospects of bilateral amelioration.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal