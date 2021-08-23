Imperative convergence

Though we have reasons to celebrate the good job done by our boys and girls in the Tokyo Olympics, for a nation with an enviable 34 per cent of the youth population, unparalleled in the world, excellence in sport still eludes India. Economic development and sports activities are intrinsically related. Modern infrastructure, more sports facilities and progressive socio-economic conditions distinguish advanced countries from the third world and reflect on their performance in international events. Government investment in third world countries is not sufficient enough even for priority sectors like education and health, and spending in sports is more symbolic than substantial. Currently, less than 0.01 per cent of GDP is spent on sports development. It's reported that in 2017 -18, the per person expenditure on sports was less than three paise in India in comparison to Rs 6.10 spent in China (200 times).



Schools are the genesis of sport development. 'Samagra Siksha Abhiyan' — launched in 2018 — was aimed at developing sports in schools by providing equipment and including sports in the curriculum. 'Khelo India' is meant to revive sports culture by building a strong framework for all sports in order to make the country a sporting nation and to ensure a conducive atmosphere to identify and train children. Though both are commendable initiatives, there is a wide gap between the intent and the ground realities. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 reveals that firstly, only two-thirds of schools had a period for physical education in the timetable. Secondly, less than 20 per cent of schools had a regular physical education teacher. Though more than 70 per cent of schools have playgrounds and sports equipment, lack of sports teachers and designated sports periods nullify the very purpose of the schemes. Besides, paucity of funds is a perpetual problem. The Union budget has just Rs 2,826 crores for the year 2020-21 for sports (around USD 380 million) which is a pittance. The vision of a sporting nation cannot be realised without money. Perhaps we need to explore other ways and means.

Economics has transformed sport from an avocation of fun and fitness to a full-fledged business with a premium on professionalism; IPL is the pinnacle of such metamorphosis for cricket. It is rated as the fourth-most profitable league in the world with USD 6.3 billion, higher than the English Premier League (EPL) with USD 5.8 billion. There are 15 more leagues in sports like badminton, football, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing with their own financial worth. Akin to health, education, tourism and films, sports too is an industry now governed by market forces and it's worth Rs 5,894 crore (USD 796 million). The commercialisation of sports has registered rapid growth in the last two decades. Firstly, a strong nexus between media, sport and commerce has emerged as a viable model not only for the self-advancement of sportspersons but also for a profitable business. Selective games receive wider publicity and viewership in media, for it serves marketing of consumer products through commercials. Often it seems that not only goods and services but even the games themselves are marketed.

Secondly, the sports culture is redefined with value additions like entertainment, fitness and suavity to create a stable market. Some sports and games have become almost entertainment events, dramatized with colours and songs to attract more viewers. Today, visibility is an indispensable factor not only for the growth of players but also for the sport itself. Data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) 2016 shows that IPL has 362 million viewers followed by soccer league India (224 million), kabaddi league (220 million), wrestling league (109 million), Hockey league (43 million) and badminton league (36 million). Glamour has also influenced lifestyles. Even non-sport lovers began wearing sports shirts, trousers, caps, watches and shoes and visiting fitness centres. It is another growing business in the world worth USD 96 billion and is definitely an offshoot of sport. Every city has dozens of fitness centres. There are thousands of fitness apps downloaded by millions of people. The boom is visible.

Thirdly, the sports industry promotes talent and provides opportunities across the countries to earn big money. From Argentina and Brazil, the best players of football are procured by overseas clubs and leagues. For North American and European professional sports, developing countries serve as nurseries providing a pool of talent. The industry develops and commercialises both heritage and modern sports and contributes to the economy through employment generation, marketing of goods and services, and promotion of investment. It has created new job opportunities for commentators, experts, sports journalists, nutritionists, sports physiotherapists, umpires, referees, data analysts. The industry has the potential to reach USD 10 billion level in the next five years.

Today, it is difficult to imagine the growth of sports or careers of sportspersons in dissociation with the industry. But commercialisation also brought along with it the evils of corruption, classism, and ethical bankruptcy. Checks and balances have to be put in place through more effective regulatory mechanisms. We must not forget that the Premier Hockey League, constituted in 2005, was wound up after three years for corruption charges and was also suspended by IOA. All the same, free and fair opportunity should be ensured to people in the industry to explore the best possible ways to develop and market sports.

Medals or no medals, the development of sports needs to be comprehensive in order to create an ecosystem, to support not only a sport but all those who make a living off it. To begin with, schools from middle to higher secondary have to be made focal points to serve as nurseries for future sportspersons. The current allocations need to be at least doubled. In formulating ages sport needs to be indoctrinated as a part of attitude and as a way of life — an ethos that will pave the way for future excellence. It requires an attitudinal change in society, especially in parenting. The right of young people to make choices as per their aptitudes must not be infringed upon in the garb of 'protection'. Specialised institutions, infrastructure and resources are the next requirements for training aspiring boys and girls. But these are extremely deficient and out of the reach of a majority of the population. This is a real challenge, as the government alone cannot do the job with limited resources and other more pressing priorities. Turning to the private sector is futile as the contribution through CSR has been frugal. 100 largest listed Indian origin companies are reported to have spent only Rs 123 crore on sports in 2018-19 — a decline from 1.59 per cent in 2017-18 to 1.41 per cent in 2018-19.

Issues are plenty, but blame games cannot improve matters any more than self-pity can make the problems less. The way forward is to develop our own model which should inter alia, encourage sports industry and professionalism. The government can roll out promotion packages consisting of subsidised land allotment, power, water for sport industry units and also provide tax concessions for sports goods and services. Even special Sports Zones can be thought about on par with SEZs with a mission to explore talents, train the aspirants region wise and market the sport. Decentralisation of sports infrastructure will greatly help mitigate inequity resulting from various factors of disparity. Today, sport development in any country cannot be envisioned without taking the industry and the market on board. All that is required is to ensure synergy by bringing together the industry, government and sports.

The writer is a former Additional Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh. Views expressed are personal