Deceptive branding

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad on February 6 after a four-day visit to China, which has been largely described as being successful by the Pakistani establishment. However, objectively speaking, we need to examine if it was really successful or not. If yes, then to what extent? The visit was high in optics, thanks to the Pakistani government and media who relentlessly created a hype around the visit before and after. There were commentaries, statements and photos highlighting the China visit of Imran Khan, as part of a propaganda or publicity blitz.



In reality, however, in China itself, the media did not play up Imran Khan's visit, as the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hogged the headlines of the entire media the world over and China in particular — ostensibly discussing the developments related to the ongoing standoff between the US and Russia over Ukraine. This naturally did not leave any space for Imran Khan. Further, 32 heads of governments/states were present in Beijing during the inauguration of the Winter Olympic Games and as such no importance was given to Prime Minister Imran Khan whose stature was in the lowest rung amongst the participating leaders. It is, therefore, assessed by Pakistan and China watchers that the visit of the Pakistani leader and his entourage received least attention for the reasons enumerated above. However, Pakistan, friendless as it is, is trying to publicise that the visit was successful. In fact, initial talk between the Pakistani PM and President Xi was virtual but later a photo opportunity was given at the Great Hall of People, and that too at the last minute just before the conclusion of Pak PM's visit for a brief period, which is considered more ritualistic than anything substantial or meaningful.

Interestingly, Imran Khan described his meeting with President Xi as great, claiming that they both agreed to further enhance their strategic and economic relations and to fast track the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to a joint communique issued at the end of the visit, the major takeaways included that both sides held in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional situation and international political landscape. The joint statement also underscored a further boost to the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. On its part, Pakistan expressed its commitment to One China Policy and supported China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet (This seems noteworthy, meriting attention of the geo-political analysts). Significantly, both sides acknowledged the major contribution of the CPEC project, particularly in the areas of energy and transport infrastructure and in strengthening Pakistan's key role in regional connectivity while modernising its economic base. The leaders reaffirmed their support to CPEC's high-quality development, the commitment to ensure smooth operation of completed projects and timely completion of projects under construction. The leaders agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to strengthen cooperation across all areas, including in the fields of trade, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture modernisation, scientific and technological cooperation, and socio-economic well-being of local people.

As per the joint statement, the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved on the basis of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China stressed that it opposed any unilateral actions that complicate the situation (It is clear that China is keen to play the Kashmir card, in line with Pakistan).

Further, the two sides signed a number of agreements / MoUs, covering bilateral cooperation in areas of economic and technological convergence, industry, investment, infrastructure, space, vaccine, digitalisation, standardisation, disaster management, culture, sports and vocational education.

The joint statement further states that China and Pakistan believe that the "Turkistan Islamic Party" remains a common threat to the two sides and they will work together to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is indeed crucial as China wants Pakistan on board on the former's continued oppression of the Uighurs who are the muslim minority in China. It may be recapitulated that Pakistan has been conspicuously silent on criticism of China on this count. Inclusion of this line in the joint statement implies Chinese diplomacy's stronghold on Pakistan even on internal issues.

Other than Imran Khan, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held separate talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who is also The State Councilor. Qureshi harped the same old line of alleged human right violations in Kashmir. It would appear that Pakistan has run out of taking points and focusses, in vain, only on Kashmir. By comforting Pakistan and giving it a succor, Chinese policymakers are possibly trying to wean it away from the US, especially now when Russia and China are thought to be collaborating on taking on the Western powers on Ukraine.

These are perhaps a few mentionable points, as the total joint statement running into 33 paragraphs is just meant to give a psychological lift to the visit. All said and done, Imran Khan's visit was aimed to divert the attention of his domestic constituency as heat is turned on Imran with the opposition parties like PPP and PML(N) closing ranks to dethrone the incumbent PM. In that sense, Imran Khan can claim that his China visit was successful but possibly it was not so as regards the region, and the world in general. In any case, the unholy Sino-Pak nexus remains!

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal



