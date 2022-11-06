Concerted action needed

It has been barely two months since Al Qaeda Chief Ayman-al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone attack (July 31) in Kabul. The global community then thought there would be peace at least in relative terms. But this wishful thinking proved to be short-lived when more than 100 people were killed and over 300 were wounded in two car bomb explosions (October 29) in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, as confirmed by its President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Dreaded terror outfit Al Shabab — an active affiliate of Al Qaeda — claimed the responsibility for the attacks. Number of casualties was likely to go up. Those killed included mothers with their children in arms, fathers who had serious medical conditions, students and others. The scene was grotesque, and the victims most unfortunate.



According to eyewitnesses, the first explosion hit the education ministry. Subsequently, the second blast occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims. The two explosions occurred within minutes of each other, and smashed windows in the vicinity. Blood from victims of the blasts covered the tarmac just outside the building. It was a heart wrenching scene.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mission in Somalia condemned the vicious attack and extended its condolences to the bereaved families. Turkey, too, denounced the attack, describing it as heinous while Qatar firmly rejected violence and terrorism. It expressed its condolences and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. However, there was no substantial help forthcoming from these two Islamic nations.

Coincidently, earlier, explosions had occurred in the same location, including Somalia's largest bombing in October 2017, which killed more than 500 people. In that incident, a truck bomb had exploded outside a busy hotel at an intersection, which was lined up with government offices, restaurants and kiosks. Also, in August this year, at least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded when al-Shabab terrorists stormed the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, triggering a 30-hour standoff with security forces before the siege finally ended.

Is it because it is Africa, the killings don't get the attention they deserve? There are killings at regular intervals, and we see a noticeable apathy on part of the UN, the African Union (AU), the US and other affluent countries who ordinarily make so much hue and cry if a terror assault of such magnitude happens in the western part of the globe. It's time the rich and the powerful intensify their intelligence, and root out Al Shabab and its affiliates for a peaceful continent, bringing a sense of relief to the impoverished Somalia which has been suffering with wanton killings, starvation, piracy and other multiple ills.

Coincidently, very recently, India hosted the United Nations Counter Terror Committee (CTC) which was hailed as an effort to highlight terrorism issues. The meet held in Mumbai and Delhi saw a host of UN officials, ministers, diplomats from all members of the Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the menacing issues emanating out of terror. Maybe its time New Delhi takes a lead as it has also suffered the worst kind of terror, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and saw a completely indifferent attitude on part of the Pakistani establishment. Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Hafeez Saeed, David Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana and their ilk are roaming freely; there is a suspected complicity of the ISI too. More crucially, China has been refusing to cooperate, and keeps blocking the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) leaders' listing on the UNSC 1267 terror list. Amid these circumstances, Pakistan is also taken off the hook from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Under the present circumstances, possibly with the Indian political and national security leadership, a proactive plan can be drawn up to address issues to combat the ongoing menace of religious radicalization, terror financing, terror recruitment through cryptocurrency, unmanned aerial system including use of drones for terror strikes, dropping of arms and drugs etc. The same holds good for Africa with Somalia in mind. This needs to be stepped up to contain terror. India and its strategic partners can surely take the lead with a large number of professionals on their asset base.

Furthermore, it is perhaps opportune now that the recent terror strikes in Mogadishu by an Al Qaeda partner is not examined in isolation. All concerned countries must join hands together and combat the terror threat so that Africa, too, heaves a sigh of relief as perhaps the US is presently doing after the 9/11 attacks on the twin towers. A holistic approach would appear more meaningful than repeated lip services, bereft of any tangible action.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal