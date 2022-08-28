Collective battle

All those who were rejoicing over the Taliban coming back to power in Afghanistan a year ago, following the US troops' withdrawal, were proved totally wrong as Afghanistan has been reeling under a spate of terror attacks of enormous proportions. The world at large also learnt a lesson that despite having a religion-driven government in Kabul, violent terror activities are not in control — as demonstrated by the Islamic State (IS)-sponsored suicide attacks in various parts of the country, exposing its tattered intelligence and security establishment. More disturbingly, even places of worships, including gurudwaras and mosques, have not been spared as they witnessed intermittent terror assaults even during the holy month of Ramadan. Such incidents sum up the extent of religious indoctrination prevailing in a large section of Afghan society.



While on one hand, the country is struck with acute food shortage and lack of essential supplies, on the other, it is witnessing loss of thousands of innocent lives on account of wanton acts of terror. In this regard, a recent explosion (August 17) in a crowded Siddiquiya mosque in the northern Kabul neighbourhood of Khair Khana, killing tens of people and injuring over 30, merits attention. Lamentably, the blast took place during the peak hours of evening prayer, and even the Imam of the mosque was perished by the lethal explosion. Coincidentally, earlier, a week before this blast, IS terrorists had killed a pro-Taliban religious leader in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. In this blast under reference, the attack came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein — grandson of the Prophet Muhammad — which is observed mainly by the Shi'ite Muslims.

Importantly, Islamic State (IS) does not control any territory in Afghanistan but it has its sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities in the country, alongside patrols by the ruling Taliban. However, the Sunni Muslim Taliban authorities, who took over Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade of absence, have disclosed that they would provide more protection to Shi'ite mosques and other facilities. Yet, Sayed Kazum Hojat, a Shi'ite religious scholar based in Kabul, said the Taliban government had beefed up security ahead of Ashura but should improve its' vigilance further. This shows that the IS is pursuing an agenda of violent persecution of the minority Shias. Although no up-to-date census data exists, a conservative estimate puts the size of the Shi'ite community to be between 10-20 per cent of the overall 39 million people, including Persian-speaking Tajiks, Pashtuns and Hazaras. Such persistent blasts, especially in the places of religious worship, targeting the minorities, adversely affect the credibility of the Taliban dispensation.

It is also pertinent to point out that Al Qaeda supremo Ayman al Zawahiri, who was killed barely two months ago in Afghanistan's heartland, was suspected to be enjoying the patronage of the Taliban or, possibly, even the IS. The Kabul Mosque explosion is only a tip of the iceberg as Al Qaeda (AQ) and IS menace has to be tackled on a war footing. Al Qaeda Arab Peninsula (AQAP), which dominated the Arab peninsula, continues to call the shots. Only a few weeks ago, Somalia witnessed blatant killings at a hotel through terror attack in capital Mogadishu. This only reinforces the suspicion that AQ is very much alive and kicking. Addressing the terror concerns arising out of the recent Kabul Mosque attack, or for that matter, previous acts of assaults, will only be a wee bit of treatment. A complete surgery is called for with proactive involvement of all the global players affected by the terror malaise. Afghanistan alone cannot handle this gigantic problem. There is perhaps a lack of resolve in general to overcome the terror perpetrated by the ISIS, AQ or even the Taliban.

In the foregoing, it will not be out of context to underline the important role that intelligence communities can play in dealing with the terror threat generated by the IS in the region. While Pakistan's intelligence agencies may not necessarily be keen to share the precious intelligence, even if they are in possession of those, the Taliban may seek intelligence inputs from India, particularly when Afghanistan is exhibiting its willingness to allow Indian diplomatic missions to restart their operations in Kabul and other places. Such joint professional collaboration is bound to bring in peace and tranquility in the region. This cooperation apart, Western countries, that were so active till they withdrew from Kabul last year, should offer hard intelligence for foiling further terror incidents. Unless there is peace, investments by foreign countries would seem distant and the Afghan people will continue to suffer from misery, starvation and illiteracy.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal