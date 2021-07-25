Cheers to humanity

Beyond the lofty ideal of Pierre De Coubertin — 'the important thing is not to win, but to take part' — which underpins individual pursuit and fair play, nationalism is also at the heart of the Olympic spirit. Athletes subsume their individuality and club identities towards the higher glory of winning medals for their nation, with the unmatched exhilaration of seeing the national flag raised and singing along the national anthem. Emotions besetting Olympic triumph are deeply personal, symbolic and above all, very political. The intermeshing of these emotions has birthed timeless 'moments', the most glorious of which included the most impressive lineup of the US Basketball 'Dream Team', Parkinson-afflicted Muhammad Ali lighting the flame of Centennial Olympics, the rare time when both North and South Korea walked together in Sydney in 2000, waving the unification flag etc. Whereas the unsavoury moments included the supremacism of Nazi Germany's 1936 Berlin Olympics, the Black September attack in Munich (1972) to the boycott era of the Cold War years. The platform has always afforded a political identity context beyond sporting excellence, for better or worse. This could theoretically deny the millions of 'stateless' without the dignity of a 'flag' the opportunity to partake in the Olympics?



As per the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 82.4 million people who are forcibly displaced on account of persecution, conflict, human rights violations or events disturbing public order — many amongst these are denied a nationality. Such a tragedy poses a challenge to the Olympic spirit seeking 'to build a peaceful and better world in the Olympic spirit which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play'. Recognising this humanitarian aspect, the 2016 Rio Olympic fielded the first-ever Global 'Refugee Team' to compete against other citizens. This ensuing Tokyo Olympics, as the global refugee crisis worsens over the years, a 29-member team with athletes from 11 former countries will have the opportunity to uphold the Olympic motto Citius, Altius, Fortius (Faster, Higher, Stronger). The athletes from the 'Refugee Team' don't just represent denied identities, but the world is in turmoil. Significantly, they have their own flag and anthem to 'represent' humanity. Movingly, their flag is visualised as bright orange crossed by a single black band, colours that evoke the life jackets, that so many refugees have worn in their journeys to safety! For the millions of identity-less refugees across continents who are additionally 'United by Despair' (Tokyo Olympics motto is 'United by Emotion') — from the Syrian boat refugees risking their lives to escape the madness of war to the 'nowhere people' or Rohingyas — the symbolism of the flag would trigger a resonating and powerful emotion. At the opening ceremony, the proud contingent of the 'Refugee Team' was symbolically given the second marching spot, just after Greece (owing to its role in the origin of the Olympics), to send a 'powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world'.

Though certainly not 'stateless', another act of political denialism is that of the so-called 'Chinese Taipei', instead of Taiwan, even as the sixth fundamental principle of Olympism disallows discrimination based on nationality or political perceptions. For decades, the Taiwanese contingent is denied the use of its legitimate name, flag and even the national anthem. Clearly, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has surrendered to the Chinese and forsaken neutrality, by abiding to Beijing's diktat, even as an overwhelming Taiwanese do not identify themselves as Chinese. Ironically, in Tokyo Olympics 1964, Taiwan had competed under its own name and flag — today, the Chinese brazenly flex their muscles — be it in diplomacy or sports. Russia too is denied sovereign participation in Tokyo owing to the ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after the Russian 'State' was convicted of complicity in doping and forgery. They face the ignominy of identifying as ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) and not Russia, or its flag.

But for each of the 29 Refugee athletes, it is the triumph of the human spirit that has taken them from unimaginably perilous journeys to the honour of competing against the best in the world! Syrian Yusra Mardini and her sister had once tirelessly struggled to stay afloat for three hours after pushing their boat towards the shore while escaping to Europe. Today, that Yusra who had swum for her life, will now have the dignity and pride of competing in her second Olympics in 100m butterfly. Just like Anjelina Nadai Lohalith, who escaped brutal conflict in war-torn South Sudan as an eight-year-old to seek refuge in Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp. The unmitigated hurt in the words of someone who hasn't seen her family is echoed in the innocent simplicity: 'If I go far and have success, then my dream is just to help my parents'. No real expectation of a bounty, commercial contract or sovereign recognition awaits these contestants, except the desire to live peacefully and dignifiedly. Beyond the personal commitment, strength and resolve that underlies and defines each and every Olympic participant, those from the 'Refugee Team' bring yet another priceless dimension of 'hope'.

As the TV sets beam Olympic sports with the occasional identification code 'EOR' for some athletes, it will signify the participant from the 'Refugee Team' who coalesce under the French term Équipe olympique des réfugiés or EOR. Closer home, as the war rages in Afghanistan and is poised to sadly return to its oppressive and regressive past, a young cyclist, Masomah Ali Zada, will break many stereotypes as one from a persecuted minority Islamic sect (Shia Hazara). As she says beautifully: 'By taking part in the Olympic Games, I want to convince those who think a woman on a bicycle is inappropriate or find it strange that a Muslim woman with a headscarf is a cyclist, that no, it's normal'. If there is another team that humanity needs to cheer for this year, other than the national teams, it's the 'Refugee Team' or EOR, as it belongs to humanity.

The writer is the former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands & Puducherry. Views expressed are personal