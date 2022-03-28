Caught in a muddle

As Pakistan is distancing itself from its long-term 'ally', the US, it is steadily gravitating itself towards the Russian Camp as demonstrated during Imran Khan's most recent visit to Moscow amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The timing of the visit, perceived as an act of gate crashing, has not augured very well with the US and other Western countries. However, not surprisingly, China had endorsed the visit as it has been persuading Pakistan to abandon the US and develop a bonhomie with Russia. Hawks of the Pakistani retired diplomatic community have reacted rather objectively to the ongoing foreign policy adhered to by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.



In this regard, Maleeha Lodhi, former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, UK and the UN has very objectively reflected her thoughts on the country's foreign policy rather candidly stating that the foreign policy has become a casualty of the internal political war within Pakistan. Erstwhile mandarins of the Pakistan diplomatic fraternity have also questioned Imran Khan on his recent remarks at a public meeting accusing the European Union (EU) of treating Pakistan as its slave. Such a brazen and unparliamentary remark from the stature of a Prime Minister had come in the past as well. This has irked the Western quarters as Imran Khan had, in a fit of rage and frustration, blamed NATO for never thanking Pakistan for its role in combating terror. This statement looks bizarre.

Further, his renewed criticism of the West has come possibly due to increasing political pressure on him for the No-Confidence Motion mounted by the opposition political parties to put pressure on Imran Khan to quit before the expiry of his tenure as the Prime Minister. Here, it is pertinent to point out that there is a sense of public discontent prevailing over a variety of problems posed by the country including rising inflation, coupled with multiple other irritants. Very significantly, as done in the past as well, to save blistering criticism against the Prime Minister, Imran Khan very conveniently ascribed the proposed No Confidence Motion as part of a conspiracy hatched by international powers, in connivance with political opponents. Such an accusation against international powers has no takers even within the country which further reinforces the public opinion that such conspiracy theory is floated by a design to project the Prime Minister as also a calculated effort to find external scapegoats for domestic troubles.

Continuing her scathing bashing of the foreign policy of Pakistan, views are meaningfully conveyed by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi "…. calling out the West for their double standards and hypocrisy is of course hugely popular with the public but it does not behove the Prime Minister to engage in this. Western countries have much to answer for as many have acted unilaterally on several occasions, intervened militarily in other countries and shown disregard for international norms and law." "…. Two wrongs don't make a right. In any case, interstate relations should be handled strategically, not emotionally by those in power. Disagreement is one thing, but mounting the hustings and pouring scorn at countries that are Pakistan's important trade and development partners, does little to advance the country's interests." Judging by such articulations by a veteran diplomat, it is apparent that Pakistani foreign policy is under intense pressure and its fading credibility is coming under scrutiny or a serious test that Imran Khan may find hard to overcome.

Meanwhile, in another development related to foreign policy, there has been visible attempts to do some exercise on refurbishing the battered image of Pakistan's foreign policy. Apropos of this exercise, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, addressing a press conference (Lahore, March 12), claimed that 46 Islamic countries have so far confirmed their participation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference. To make the meet a success during the depressing times of Pakistan foreign policy, the Foreign Minister, in a very apologetic tone, urged the opposition leaders to cooperate in holding the OIC, event without disturbance. The tenor of the appeal itself speaks of desperation Pakistan is beleaguered with to extricate itself from the mess it has landed today. The OIC meeting, scheduled in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, is expected to discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir, Palestine and more importantly the issue of Islamophobia. It would, therefore, appear that all is not well with the existing foreign policy of Pakistan and that is why there is a rising demand for its redressal.

Crucially, in the meantime adding to the foreign policy woes, detractors of Imran Khan apprehend that the Prime Minister will not be able to retain his majority in parliament surviving in office. They attribute multiple reasons for it including the Prime Minister's repeated uncharitable remarks and provoking not only the opposition parties but also the general public who have started saying that Imran Khan has dug his own grave incurring the wrath of adversary camps and the powerful quarters even beyond the frontiers with a faulty foreign policy backed by huge indiscretion and lack of judgment & wisdom. This certainly is going to prove costly for the incumbent Prime Minister.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal