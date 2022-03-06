Battle won. War lost

As homo sapiens, we are at the veritable crossroads, seemingly deadened to even the most basic of human sensitivities. How else do we explain the mindless mishaps that we are witnessing around the world, including in our own Motherland? These are trying times, I tell you, watching as we do daily on the telly, ulcer-like lumps forming in our belly, as billions worldwide are being pushed into a physical and mental morass, deprived of homes, livelihoods and ruining till-recently rejoicing fraternities. Do remember that all this is in the name of honour, for the stated cause of ridding the world of necromancy, sycophancy and the remaining Nazis. Indeed.



I scratch my head, for all I can conclude in today's COVID-tormented world is that we were waiting for the pandemic to give us a break before we again resumed our neighbour-land-consuming streak. China, the apparent mother-lode of this veritable virus, first bared its fangs and blew the horn, days before it moved into India's territories on the Northern and Eastern fronts. A belligerent and Cacophonic India vehemently claimed 'no way'—that reprehensible debate continues.

Move down this land-grabbing line and what do we have? Well, China again, with its now increased appetite for more square km, perhaps because its land area of 9.3 million square km (3.6 million square miles), 2.2 per cent larger than that of the United States' area of 9.1 million square km (3.5 million square miles) is not enough. Acerbically, China is attempted to reinvent the ancient game of 'Buzkashi', which now has ironically evolved into the rich-man's sport of polo, full of tactics and subterfuge.

Silent North Korea

The world's biggest acknowledged megalomaniac has been curiously silent through this latest mayhem, perhaps because he disappeared for a while in the midst of the pandemic. But the hardy Kim Jong Un has since returned, armed with his familiar scary outward gusto, one that betrays decaying and open belligerence. In a country where people who don't bow before him get their heads chopped off, even be it his uncle, he has 15 to 17 black-suited bodyguards jogging alongside his reinforced black Mercedes Benz.

That leads one to ask the inevitable question–where are we headed, as a people, a nation and a world? Obviously, to eventual mayhem, but what comes along the way? I am making this doomsday prediction for a telling reason, and that reason is that the world's few remaining superpower leaders are running out of time and longevity. As more and more grey adorns their heads and temples, they seem to be running out of grey matter too.

That is the only possible explanation for this new and rampant thirst for greater territories and more land. Ironically, nearly all of the world's rulers consumed by this new-found death-zest for more territories already rule over and boast of the biggest land banks of their own. Growing up, I was told that with ripening age comes wisdom and quietude—clearly, my elders misinformed me, for what is being witnessed globally is moral turpitude.

What is Buzkashi?

Well, the ancient game of Buzkashi, still played in the steppes of Herat in Afghanistan and loved by tribals, involves warding off of the competition and running away with the prize—typically the carcass of a goat. Let's take moment to remember Sylvester Stallone in Rambo, when the locals cheered and threw their Pakol and Chitrali caps in the air as he galloped down the steppes. Clearly, China is now attempting to recreate the same with its neighbours.

How many neighbours, you ask? Not many, only 18 of them. Here's a ready reckoner of countries that have faced incursions by China in recent times. Let's begin with India, where China's focus is on Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Depsang Plains, PP-14, PP-15 and PP-16, as also Finger 4 through Finger 8. Others on the Chinese bulls-eye are Japan, Vietnam, Nepal, North Korea, The Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Bhutan, Taiwan, Laos, Brunei, Tajikistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia. There's something sinister and craftily-planned being played out here, something that only the very smart or macabre can fathom and understand.

For China, if Galwan Velley in India was a comeuppance, the next was the shifting of milestones to capture Nepal and Bhutan. Then came Myanmar, which was forced to issue a demarche against China for arming separatist terror groups. Clearly, this proven land-grabber is up to his old tricks. Thankfully though, a more aware world is rebounding and clumping together, scratching its head and other sensitive body parts to figure out how to counter this maniac. This is not how you create a new global village. Who is to blame for this? We are, for we pandered for cheaper imports and temporary glowing GDP growth numbers. We now face startling fiscal deficit numbers and see our economic projections, populist goals and national sentiments getting battered.

The Russian quest

There are some who politely yawn, yet fidget uncomfortably in these trying times and claim that Russia is not unfair in its quest, claiming its leaders are only living the teachings of their predecessors. Here's a historical reminder—egomaniacs and despots typically end up by the roadside or in holes in the ground, be they bunkers made of iron and concrete or simple caves in the desert ground. To illustrate the above two examples, let's revisit Adolf Hitler and Saddam Hussein. Let's not revisit a third who was found hiding in an illicit but legally-tendered mansion in Abbottabad in our own neighbouring country.

Answer one question. Why is a till-recently fast-emerging Russian economy now being cast aside, thrown into the dungeon, with its patriarchal Oligarchs' fancy villas being impounded across Europe and their yachts not being allowed to dock on the French Riviera? Well, it is because of the wisp, whims and whams of one man who tried to pull too many rabbits out of his singular hat, while a woefully surprised and unprepared world twiddled its thumbs and toes in dismay, and cribbed silently for more than a while. And then the world reacted.

It is nice that Russia could not pull off this blatant act of global betrayal and shame, and that a former comedian and his civilian-soldiers won the diplomatic end-game. Russia may have bombed, mutilated and annexed Ukraine, but in the process, it lost the rest of the world.

Sounds familiar, no? Over the last few years, India too has lost much of its musculature and economic & political investible equity. We have fallen as a nation and slithered on most financial and economic parameters. We once won the battle too, but are now losing the war. Rome wasn't built in a day, I learnt while growing up in this same country. Well, Julius Caesar's empire wasn't decimated in one day either—it took time and a Brutus.

Final essay

Somehow, the people that make the rules today have also decided to vacillate, demonically convinced in their crazed thinking that they have arrived; that policy mishmashes and diplomatic double-takes are a thing of the past. Some very wide chests are being thumped, even as the rest of the world thumbs its nose at these leaders, questioning their dwindling economies and the plight of their people facing dreary lives and an uncertain future. This leads to a slinking thought—why and where did they lose the plot?

I am a next-to-near nothing with no right to pass judgment on scenarios national and international. I can only say I grew up in a beautiful India, watching 'fakirs' turning into land-owners and pundits graduating from cycles to scooters and then to Maruti 800s. I have seen the advent of colour TVs, VCRs, mobile phones and SUVs. I have lived and experienced the transformation from being a have-not to become a global leader.

Today, we are witnessing a dramatic slippage due to a universal reluctance and recalcitrance to oppose the demise of a once resurgent nation. Where are we going wrong? More important, how do we arrest the slither? Perhaps we can start talking straight once again and put in place policies that propel us back on the growth path, displaying 'desi' Indian guts and international diplomatic muscle. Remember, we are the nation of MK Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel and SC Bose, and so many other stalwarts.

We are a Unicorn nation, still on top of the world, but now clawing about to remain there. We are losing ground, thus rabidly attempting to hold on to our position. We shall only succeed if we flex the right muscles and utter the right words, for both are equally critical and important. Through the eons, sagas have demonstrated that black and grey matter must come together, both to create a great book and to rewrite history.

The writer is a clinical analyst and a communications specialist. Views expressed are personal. narayanrajeev2006@gmail.com