Saga of an unsung warrior

The Ahom court had assembled once again on a bright morning, with gleaming shafts of sunlight creating a relaxed atmosphere, which was quite different from the gloomy one of the previous days. This alternate play of sunshine and rain was typical of the hills and forests on the banks of the Brahmaputra and the grey skies covering them.

Chakradhwaj Singha cast his eyes around the gathering. Atan Buragohain was present, as were the astrologers Churamani and Achyutanand Doloi, Bagh Hazarika, various rajmantris and Lachit. Chakradhwaj Singha bade Lachit to step forward.

Chakradhwaj Singha, who was accustomed to seeing Lachit from a distance, adorned in the clothing of his bodyguard, noticed anew that he was strongly built. His face was round and his eyes sparkled with confidence and determination. His wheatish complexion was complemented by his dark albeit small moustache. He was wearing a blue tunic and headgear typical of the Ahoms. A sword hung from his waist. His confident manner and body language impressed the Ahom king.

"Lachit, you as my Dolakasharia Barua are no low-ranking noble. We are slowly arriving at a difficult decision, for which I need the entire Ahom nobility with me. As you know, Guwahati is under the feet of the Mughals. This fact angers us, but there is little we can do. The Mughal Empire is immense and we only stand to lose by opposing them."

Lachit, who had not been privy to the previous day's meeting, was perplexed to hear this.

"I have already seen the prosperity of the Rajputs serving them. I will personally send you to be a mansabdar under Aurangzeb," Chakradhwaj Singha continued.

"Yes, the Swargdeo is correct. There is little to gain by showing false bravery. By joining the Mughals, Lachit, huge armies will be at your disposal. We have decided that there is no reason anymore in chasing a mirage. You know our army is in a dire situation," Atan Buragohain seconded his king.

Lachit was now aghast. He pulled back his shoulders and his loud, sonorous voice rang out over the entire court, "Is there none here who is ready to oppose the Mughals? Aren't they too men of flesh and blood like you and me?" Lachit looked around at the faces of the gathered Ahoms.

"Haven't we fought invaders for nearly 500 years? This blot brought upon us by Mir Jumla is but temporary. I will not bear the ignominy of being subservient to the Mughals. All the riches of the world have no meaning if I cannot have my freedom. Let me stand alone, but I will not join the invaders even if I am the last Ahom left alive."

There was pin-drop silence at court. Lachit's words reverberated off its walls. Some of the assembled glared at him, sure that this transgression in front of their Swargdeo was going to invite him a punishment.

Instead, Chakradhwaj Singha smiled warmly at Lachit and admiration for him shone in his eyes.

"Excellent. This is the spirit I was looking for. Your skills with the sword and in marshalling men are well known. The difference I wanted to see was your attitude, and I am extremely pleased with what I am seeing. Do not for a moment think that we are joining the Mughals. I revolt against the very thought," Chakradhwaj Singha praised Lachit.

Lachit looked rather bemused at this sudden turn of events. As he stood there, Chakradhwaj Singha called for his attendant, who appeared with a large tray of pure gold and a shining new sword placed upon it. It was a hengdang, a sword meant only for the highranking members of the vast Assamese army. The hilt of the sword was made of gold and was exquisitely carved and studded with jewels. Its blade was broad and inscribed with an invocation to their gods Charaideo and Lengdon, and it glittered brilliantly. Chakradhwaj Singha rose from his throne and began walking down its steps even as Lachit crouched in reverence. The Ahom king presented the sword to Lachit, who accepted it graciously.

"I hereby declare Lachit the commander of our armies. He is the new Barphukan. Lachit Barphukan will lead us against the invaders and bring us victory. The blessings of our gods are with you." So saying, Chakradhwaj Singha bade Lachit rise. He then turned to the court, "This is not merely a hengdang in the hands of Lachit Barphukan. It is a sword that will unite and inspire all of us, I am sure. I want the Boras and the Baruas, the Sakias and Rajkhowas and the Hazarikas and Phukans and every single paik to unite under the Ahom flag and their Barphukan's hengdang. A divided house is what cost us Guwahati. We shall not let it be repeated."

Lachit's face beamed with pride as he took his place at the court as Barphukan of the Ahom army. Atan Buragohain looked pleased, as did all the other smaller commanders of the army. Chakradhwaj Singha settled back on his throne even as the court usher announced the arrival of envoys from the neighbouring kingdoms of Jantia and Darrang. Chakradhwaj noticed that both were wearing the coarse piece of clothing known as the gati, and had a short sword hung from their waists. Their turbans were simple and their bodies lean. The envoy from Darrang was the first to speak.

"The raja of Darrang has sent me," he began. "He says that Guwahati under the feet of the Mughals is as good as Darrang bowing to an invader. Do not for a minute believe that the sorrows of Gargaon are not shared by Darrang. Raja Chakradhwaj Singha has spoken of how a few soldiers of Darrang were captured by Mir Jumla and Diler Khan. I can assure you that Darrang would happily sacrifice a thousand to keep our lands free of invaders." The envoy bowed low once again.

"I am very pleased with what your king has to say," said Chakradhwaj Singha. "I only wish that our alliance grows stronger and lasts as long as the sun and the moon."

"If the Ahom raja grants me permission, I shall now leave for Darrang," the envoy said, bowing.

Chakradhwaj Singha nodded and called for an attendant. "Provide him with presents and everything he needs for the journey," he ordered. He then turned to the other envoy who was from the kingdom of Jantia which was situated on the very borders of Mughal Bengal. The kingdom to the south of the Brahmaputra was crucial for Chakradhwaj Singha.

"My master says that Jantia may not have too many soldiers but we have the best boat builders in the land. Many a kosa and bacchari boat built in Jantia plies the Brahmaputra. The river is our lifeblood and it is here that the invaders will have to be defeated. My master has decided to send thirty of his best boat builders to help the Ahoms in their noble pursuit."

"We shall be forever indebted to the raja of Jantia for the noble gesture. When Mir Jumla attacked, we were like stray twigs, easily broken under the hooves of his horses. But now, we shall be the strongest bundle, ready to face any challenge. I will send my envoys to Jantia and my Pani Phukan will personally accompany them. Our dockyards and boats need to be the best ever."

Lachit the Indomitable by Aneesh Gokhale; Bloomsbury