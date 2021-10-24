On the 'paradise' of Earth

A collection of 60 poems — So Uncertain are the Angles — composed by the Iranian philosopher-poet Ramin Jahanbegloo in Canada and India — deals with various social issues. The poet talks about God, human existence, human mortality, the significance of life, the importance of time, the beauty of nature, etc., in his book. He also talks about the reality of a moment in human life in his poem 'Moment of Life' wherein he gives the message of carpe-diem to his readers. Ramin believes that one should enjoy the moment of life instead of running behind unending desires. The poet follows the path of Edward Fitzgerald; As Fitzgerald says:



Ah, fill the Cup what

boots it to repeat

How Time is slipping

underneath our feet:

Unborn Tomorrow,

and dead Yesterday,

Why fret about them if

Today be sweet!

Ramin emphasises that tomorrow is unborn and yesterday is dead. One should not waste his moment of life in pursuit of tomorrow's elusive desires. Desires have many doors, and it is hard to knock at every door. It is better to enjoy the moments of life that give the 'fruitful grape'. People either 'waste their moment of life in annihilation or taste from the well of life' that provides ample opportunities. It is up to the people to grab those opportunities and turn them into heaven.

The poem 'Covid-19' is one of the most striking poems of the book. Ramin Jahanbegloo wrote this poem in India, and described how the Indians 'with open mouths' were searching for oxygen in a 'few more seconds of life'. He describes the condition of corpses lying everywhere. He also criticizes the present dispensation that is inclined to 'win election' rather than saving the Covid victims at the crucial juncture. He exposes the government's negligence saying, "sons and daughters of Krishna look away hoping to win an election." He brings Lord Krishna as a symbol, who is considered the Lord of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love. Instead of showing compassion and protecting people, the so-called sons and daughters of Lord Krishna are looking to win an election. They are not the real sons and daughters of Krishna. They are disrespecting human dignity and values, and trampling over the emotions of their people to reach the corridors of power. These sons and daughters of Krishna are staring at love of power rather than the power of love. The poem ends with satire: "there was a time when human beings knew why they lived. Today, they even don't know why they die".

The collection is filled with lifetime experiences of Ramin Jahanbegloo. He writes about his playful childhood, caring father and mother, as also the old age, time, destiny, etc. The poem 'A Peasant's Dream' is inspired by Indian farmers' movement. The poet says that a peasant's wish is to establish a 'kingdom of justice' and stamp out tyranny from the face of earth. A peasant needs a government free of greed and aggrandisement. The poet depicts the daily toil of a peasant on the farm. He writes: "Look at my hands, and you can see traces of sun and rain, and the view of the mountain which stands strong and solid against the wind of tyranny." Farmers' dream is like a wind that is directed against the deadly acts of the government and gives courage to the people of the country to stand against the heinous designs of the corporates.

Talking about justice, in one of the poems, he writes that it is crystal clear that two and two makes four, that is the real essence of justice. But a despotic rule will proclaim that two and two is equal to five. He ends the poem with these succinct words: 'tyranny does not know how to count.' Ramin Jahanbegloo appears to take inspiration from the writings of George Orwell. In his book '1984', Orwell says: "In the end, the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it." Ramin is a subtle alchemist who transmutes the base metal of his readers and inspires them to gather courage to challenge the despotic rules all over the world.

The 88-page book of verses, 'So Uncertain are the Angles,' is worth reading. It covers a vast gamut of human experiences. It is full of philosophical thoughts and ideas that unravel the knots of human desires and actions with absolute logic.

