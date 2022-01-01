Memories from the deck

Divided into five sections, 'Officer on Deck' is a collection of 52 real-life anecdotes encountered by Commander Sudarshan Ghosh (retd.) during his 22 years of service in the Indian Navy. An Executive branch officer from the Submarine arm of the 'Silent Service', he has had oodles of operational and staff duties tenures and has been awarded the Operation Vijay Medal and Vijay Star for action during the Kargil War.

With a first-person narrative, the book is divided into five sections that comprise 52 tales. Section 1 of the book comprises five chapters. This includes foibles and faux pas during swimming and pool jumping classes, and the eternal friendly rivalry between the Navy, Army and the Air Force at the Tri-Services Training Academy. Leading onto Section 2, the action shifts to experiential comedy on board the Cadets' Training Ship and during Midshipmen tenures. These eight chapters begin with the author joining the Cadet Training Ship for his six-month-long on-board sojourn before stepping forth into full-fledged life in the Indian Navy.

Included in Section 3 are a plethora of events during the year-long technical courses for Sub Lts of the executive branch, and a few during watch-keeping time onboard fleet ships of the Navy. Here, the author has placed the readers in the front seat — to witness the touch and go happenstances and rambunctious mischief of youthful men in white, at study, and play.

Section 4 goes underwater right inside the innards of a submarine. The original men under 'quarantine', with Captains of diverse personalities — their trials and tribulations with retrospective laughs galore are an ode to the extremely sensitive and risk-prone environment of this 'Silent Service'.

The last section takes the roller coaster ride to its peak, within the hallowed corridors of the Naval Headquarter. It supplies an eclectic mix of events, most of which involve terrestrial fauna. But then, that fits into the concept of a Naval shore unit being referred to as a 'stone frigate'.

The tales based on actual events are quasi-memoirs mixed on a varying array of experience, luck and instinctive bonding of mariners. The book engages the readers as if we were to be present in the narrated scenario. Though the author has used some technical terms throughout his narrative, to make it easy for a layman reader he has also ensured to include a 'Glossary' section towards the end of the book that further explains the terms lucidly. He has also added footnotes to almost every page of this insightful read to ensure that the reader doesn't feel left behind.

The book is a worthy read for anyone who has even a little interest in reading anecdotes and first-hand experiences; particularly in defence and training. The Naval arena, as perceived by an outsider, is not just about training. There lies a lighter side too.