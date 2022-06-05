Foray through the gloom

A fresh-from-the-village boy, a city doctor, and a deadly pandemic make a perfect recipe for a smoldering tale of love in Rehan Raza's 'An Odyssey Through the Dark'. Raza has penned an emotional roller coaster reflecting upon the turbulent times that this generation has been experiencing for the past two years. From having witnessed the disaster unfolded by the initial stages of the



pandemic to being at the helm of the crisis management team of District Northwest in Delhi, Raza himself experienced the misery and pain of Covid patients first-hand. The smoking cauldron of his anecdotes, woven together in a great fictional narrative, will make readers empathise with the lead characters Rahul and Aditi and energise them in ways in which only youthful energy can.

An MBBS from Shri Ram Chandra University, Raza joined the Indian Civil Services in 2012 as a DANICS officer. Currently serving as Additional District Magistrate, Shahdara, Delhi Government of NCT and CEO of Delhi Waqf Board; he has worked in various capacities for the welfare of the common masses.

Raza received a state award for being the Best Returning Officer for the conduct of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. He was also awarded the first Hakeem Abdul Hameed Award for Excellence by the Hamdard Alumni Association in 2012, and the Vashist Chikitsa Ratna Award by Delhi Medical Association in 2019 for his contribution as an administrator in the medical field.

Rahul — the protagonist — is a very humane character. But life does not deal him a fair hand and tests his grit and determination at every step. The readers brave through his journey with him and experience all the ups and downs even when his soulmate Aditi isn't able to accompany him on this expedition. This book is a must-read for all those who are ready to ride on an emotional whirlwind and love adventure. It is not just about a city boy who comes to find a niche in the city of his dreams but also about the way COVID thwarts his plans and gives him lessons that no other teacher could. It is not just about being a recipient of life's lemons but about giving it your best shot while trying to be optimistic in the face of adversity.

Raza does not weave a simple tale of love. His anecdotal saga races your mind and tests the limits of pathos that it can endure. It would keep you hooked to the pages till the denouement and ensure that you come out of the experience a fuller person. His style of writing is simple and every word has

been carefully chosen to serve its purpose. He was at the epicentre of a global crisis and his experience of being an administrator gave him a hawk's eye view of the experiences of people in

those hard times. Only he could have interwoven the emotions of mirth and love, poignancy and laughter in this gripping masterpiece.

