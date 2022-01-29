An evocative tale from 'Bombay'

The Maximum City, Bombay (as it was once known) — where diverse communities including Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Parsis or Jews lived peacefully until a Marathi sons-of-the-soil movement began — has been covered as it was in the 50s, by the Indian-American (of Malayali Syrian-Christian origin) author Michael Chacko Daniels in his latest book, 'We Once Were Gazelles', published by Writers Workshop, Kolkata.



Daniels, who grew up in Bombay at that time, writes about coming-of-age teenagers among characters like a Goan mobile comics-lending cyclist and Anglo-Indian teachers, as well as recounts how Raja Bhimdev of Mahim allowed outsiders and foreign traders of various religions to stay permanently. He recollects Muslims from Gujarat taking over in 1343, then 200 years later, the Portuguese sailing in, guns blazing and grabbing the island, plus six others eventually creating Bombay. And finally, in 1662, Portugal handing over Bombay to King Charles II of England as dowry for wedding Princess Catherine of Braganza – all to explain 'Braganza's House', the building where the young friends lived.

Life has been portrayed through the eyes of the protagonist, his two sisters, and parents in flashback and flash-forward events, vibrantly evoking the old sights, smells, sounds and people of the city. The book is a blend of warm nostalgia, light humour and social satire in the best traditions of storytelling, illustrated with delicate sketches by Rukmini Chakravarty.

