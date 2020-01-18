NIA to probe case of J-K DSP caught while ferrying three terrorists
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency will probe a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley, an official spokesman said on Saturday.
Davinder Singh, posted as the deputy superintendent of police, was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.
The four were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.
After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said.
(Image from oneindia.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J&K: SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobile phones...18 Jan 2020 9:19 AM GMT
ED attaches properties of ex-BSP minister Rangnath Mishra18 Jan 2020 8:03 AM GMT
Noted Kathak dancer claims performance on Sufi music...18 Jan 2020 8:02 AM GMT
Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protestors to continue anti-CAA...18 Jan 2020 7:03 AM GMT
Army jawan commits suicide in JK's Udhampur18 Jan 2020 6:51 AM GMT