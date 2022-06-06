A perfect enabler

Today's technological advancement is at a breakneck pace, allowing for more rapid development and progress. With each passing year, technological progress has made significant strides towards liberating humankind from their diverse ambitions and desires for fulfilment. The coronavirus outbreak posed a threat to this development, but however difficult things became, the tech industry refused to give in, no matter what obstacles they faced. Numerous supply chain risks, logistical hurdles, and restrictions could not deter the tech industry from improving itself. 2021 ended positively with a slew of cutting-edge innovations showcasing our drive to improve 'quality of life.' For example, consider a revolutionary contact lens that employs augmented reality, a brilliant AI that analyses airline routes for optimal efficiency, or a simple innovation that aids in the sustainability of life. In the meantime, our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in advancements in detection, screening, and development of an efficient vaccine that will serve as the foundation of our resilience to the virus.



Artificial intelligence and robotics

A lot of attention has been paid to artificial intelligence, or AI, during the last decade, because of its significant impact on our standards of living, work, and play. Although it is still a new technology trend, AI is widely acknowledged for its excellence in image and audio computation; navigational software; smartphone personal assistants (like Google Assistant and Siri); ride-sharing apps (Ola, Uber, Lyft); and so on. The pandemic fuelled an AI revolution that is currently underway. This is an opportunity for growth while using AI to reimagine a company's plans in order to thrive in the long haul. The AI revolution will endure in the wake of the outbreak, and AI will go from being a tech facilitator to a tech accelerator, contributing significantly to the long-term viability of the strategic direction of an organization. Smartphones are starting to utilise AI innovations to improve and incorporate new and efficient features. For instance, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are powered by Tensor, an artificial intelligence engine designed by Google to do complex functions such as image processing as well as translation and transcription without requiring a cloud connection. With this, Google's Pixel 6 camera can create a high dynamic range image for every frame of a video, giving it bright colours and no blown-out spikes.

Apart from that, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used more extensively to analyse interactions as well as uncover associated links, estimate demand for essential services, and identify the dynamic nature of user behaviour by analysing data in as close to real-time as possible. This will help authorities make informed decisions concerning capacity utilization, drive net income, and enhance personalised services. PathAI, for example, has created algorithms for machine and deep learning to help pathologists better diagnose cancer.

Artificial intelligence is also finding relevance in the aviation sector. The year 2021 saw the first use of AI dispatched to streamline the operations of Alaska Airlines. It is now possible for the dispatcher to approve or reject routes suggested by an AI assistant, which was developed by Airspace Intelligence, a start-up. The recommendations have a positive effect on productivity: Alaska Airlines estimates that AI routes save 7.03 million kg of fuel and hence, 24,490 metric tonnes of carbon emissions every year because of the 5.3-minute time savings.

Biomedical sciences also incorporated AI and successfully put it to use for the study of protein structures in the human body. Only 17 per cent of the exact 3D shapes of the proteins in the human body were known before 2021. These proteins are vital for everything from cell health to body waste management. For the past 50 years, scientists have been trying to figure out how these chains of amino acids twist and turn to create distinct shapes. Over 98 per cent of the 20,000 proteins in the human body have been broken by AlphaFold, a machine learning system, with 36 per cent of its inferences precise down to the atomic scale. Researchers will be able to make new medicines or biotechnologists will be able to make inhibitors for dangerous alleles.

Along with all other innovations, 2021 saw new possibilities for AI utilisation in innovating personal robotic help too. Amazon Astro is a home robot developed by Amazon Inc. that uses AI to perform personal assistant duties and monitor home security. It comes with an inbuilt periscopic camera and enables users to access it remotely. Emo, the desktop AI robot pet, a creation of LivingAI, is a unique innovation that involves multiple integrated sensors with the capability of self-exploring and interacting with users in a living pet-like manner.

Virtual and augmented reality

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are the next major technological trends. While virtual reality (VR) provides an immersive virtual environment for the user, augmented reality (AR) enriches their real surroundings. This technological trend has primarily been used for gaming and entertainment, and its rendering quality is improving much quicker than predicted. The high-end PC VR headset, HTC Vive Pro 2, launched in 2021, provides the sharpest picture available in the market at 2,448 by 2,448 pixels per eye. VR and AR are also being used for military training because of their efficiency. For instance, the VR-based personal flight simulator developed by Mumbai-based Parallax was installed at an Indian naval unit in Goa in October last year. The VR simulator offers a more cost-effective alternative to conventional simulators.

Though at a slower pace, augmented reality is being introduced as a technology for improving accessibility. The AR contact lens by Mojo Vision is yet another cutting-edge device launched in 2021. The lens discreetly shows information over the user's line of vision. If the user is a lecturer or presenter and doesn't want to continually glance down at notes, this lens is a convenient innovation.

The rising demand for VR has also led to innovation in technologies for creating VR. For VR content creation, it is common to have at least two cameras, each with a different point of view. As an alternative, Canon has incorporated two lenses with different angles of view into a single housing. With this, creators can go from conventional shooting to 190-degree field of view capture with a simple lens swap. A VR or stereoscopic 3D headgear like the HTC Hive Pro 2 or Oculus Quest 2 can provide the full VR or stereoscopic 3D impression once the film has been processed by an editing software.

Blockchain technology

As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin managed to generate significant curiosity in India in 2021, the spotlight has started turning to blockchain. It's not just cryptocurrency that benefits from blockchain technology; it can be used for a variety of different purposes. In a nutshell, a blockchain is data that can only be added to, not changed or removed from, hence creating a chain of unchangeable data. This unchangeable characteristic makes the blockchain so secure. In India, blockchain is gaining traction at a faster rate than ever before, arousing interest in the many ways this technology may improve business efficiency and secure transactions. Amitabh Bachchan's NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection getting sold at a whopping 7.18 crore rupees is a clear indication of the immense potential of blockchain. Also in January 2021, the Indian government released its National Blockchain Strategy, which indicates that the government wants to be a part of this new digital evolution.

Eco-friendly technological innovations

The Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 °C will necessitate the use of science and technology. Innovations in sustainable technology are aimed at reducing the danger of ecological harm and creating a sustainable product. 2021 saw many technological developments with the aim of achieving this goal.

Although the harmful implications of plastic waste are widely discussed, no significant steps have been taken to contain it. Every innovation, that is effective in reducing plastic waste needs to be recognised. For instance, when forces act upon a vehicle due to braking or acceleration, minute plastic particles from the tyre get assimilated into the air. This plastic waste is the second biggest source of microplastics in the world's oceans. The Tyre Collective, a company based in the United Kingdom, has designed a novel remedy to the problem of tyre dust which involves equipment that can be appended to a vehicle which uses an electric charge to suction up tyre particles as it is formed. This prevents the dust from assimilating into the surrounding ecosystem. In a lab test, the device was able to capture 60 per cent of the airborne particles. The goal is to make it even more effective and integrate it into electric vehicles.

As the world shifts towards green fuels, sustainable innovation cannot progress unless efforts are made to optimise power sources and storage. To keep grid networks powered entirely by renewable resources, utilities will require large capacity and low-cost batteries that can fulfil peak energy demands even in the absence of wind or sunshine. However, the lithium-ion batteries that are found inside laptops and electric vehicles are quite costly. We are all aware that iron is one of the most common elements on Earth. An American energy storage company, Form Energy, has developed a novel and extremely effective battery chemistry that uses this element. The "Big Jim" prototype of the company discharges electrons by converting the nearby oxygen into rust through a reaction involving iron. The rust is converted into iron by the incoming electrical current, which also causes the release of oxygen, thus recharging the battery. Environmental engineers believe that for utilities that want to wean themselves off of non-renewable fossil fuels, a battery that operates at a cost of twenty dollars per kilowatt-hour is the ultimate goal.

Personal wellness trackers

People are paying more attention to their own health because of the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to a huge demand for wellness trackers. 2021 saw a number of innovations aimed at creating effective fitness and health trackers, including apps. There's never been a better moment to find a powerful, smart tool that can help an individual enhance their workout or comprehend their basic health status in real-time. For instance, the 3rd generation Oura Ring, launched in November last year, is capable of monitoring sleep and activity like many other products, but it saw a major upgrade in innovation over most existing trackers' monitoring periods. There are many period trackers, which are often merely calendars that depend on input data, but this innovative tracking ring is premised on the well-established relationship involving body temperature and ovulation. It uses body heat changes to forecast when users will start menstruating, up to 30 days ahead of time. Such a future technological innovation could combine exercise tracking with reproductive monitoring to reduce or increase the chances of pregnancy. Furthermore, since the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a significant increase in demand for mental health apps, as the pandemic has given people time to understand and take mental health seriously. A fitness app such as Calm has been used by many to keep their mental health in check.

Without a doubt, the twenty-first century has seen significant accomplishments and progress in the field of technology. In recent years, amazing new services and technologies have come out that have made our lives easier and healthier. For example, smartphones are now used by almost everyone, and AI, deep learning, robotics, and green innovations have come a long way.

Views expressed are personal