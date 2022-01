Xi to officials: China's pursuit of carbon neutrality not easy

Beijing: President Xi Jinping has asked officials to make solid efforts to implement China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality commitments even as he noted that green pursuit is not easy as cutting emissions should not lead to fall in production.

China, world's biggest polluter, last year submitted an action plan to the UN to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030. As per the plan, the share of non-fossil energy consumption will be about 25 per cent and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by more than 65 per cent as compared to 2005 levels.

Addressing the high powered Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday, Xi said officials should profoundly analyse the country's situation and tasks on advancing the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality work, and making solid efforts to implement decisions and arrangements made by the ruling party. In 2020, Xi had announced that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. In his Monday meeting, Xi said since he took over power in 2012, the CPC has achieved marked progress in boosting the green transition of social and economic development and urged efforts to recognise the significance of realising the carbon peaking and neutrality goals and beef up confidence on promoting the work. Stressing that the country's green pursuit is no easy job, Xi said strategic thinking must be improved as people should bear in mind the big picture throughout the whole process of delivering the carbon peaking and neutrality goals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.