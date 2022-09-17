Xi cautions SCO states against 'colour revolutions'

Samarkand: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday asked SCO member states to guard against "colour revolutions" instigated by "external forces" and asked them to maintain strategic independence and safeguard regional stability, in a veiled attack on the US as it expands its influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing the 22nd SCO summit here in the historic Uzbek city, Xi also announced plans to establish a centre in China to train counter-terrorism personnel by the grouping and mooted a development bank to speed up regional economic integration.

Xi congratulated India for taking over the rotating Presidency of the Beijing-based eight-member regional grouping.

Here I wish to express China's congratulations to India on assuming the next SCO presidency. We will, together with other member states, support India during its presidency, he said at the summit, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The once-in-a-century pandemic has continued unabated. Regional conflicts keep flaring up. The Cold War mentality and group politics are resurfacing, so are unilateralism and protectionism. Economic globalisation has encountered headwinds, he said in a thinly veiled attack against the US.

Under these new conditions, the SCO, as an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, should keep itself well-positioned in the face of changing international dynamics, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, he said.