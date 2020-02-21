Wuhan hospital doctor dies from coronavirus
Wuhan: Peng Yinhua, a doctor from a Wuhan hospital that receives patients infected with the deadly coronavirus, has died from the virus, authorities said on Friday.
Peng, 29, a respiratory acute care medical professional, became infected while working at the First People's Hospital of Jiangxia district of Wuhan, reports Xinhua news agency.
He was hospitalized on January 25 and transferred to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment five days later.
He died at 9.50 p.m. on Thursday despite doctors' all-out efforts to save his life.
Peng's death comes just days after Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, died of the disease on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor in Wuhan who was sanctioned for attempting to bring the coronavirus to light, had died.
On Friday, the overall death toll in mainland China due to the deadly coronavirus has increased to 2,236, while the number of confirmed cases reached 75,465.
