World leaders condole Mukherjee's demise; recall his contributions to India

Washington DC/Dhaka: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, recalling the veteran politician's significant contributions towards strengthening India's bilateral ties and helping its rise as a global power.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee, President Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader," he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Mukherjee.

"His visionary leadership helped drive India's rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger US-India partnership, he said.

"President Mukherjee's many accomplishments resulted in a more prosperous and secure India. As Minister of External Affairs and Defence, he championed the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a foundation of the US-India strategic partnership, and signed the Defense Framework Agreement to enable the US-India security relationship we witness today," Pompeo said. "Few Indian statesmen played a more vital role in preparing India for the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century. On behalf of the American people, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of India and to President Mukherjee's family during this time of mourning," he said in a statement.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, a state mourning was observed on Wednesday in honour of its "real friend" Mukherjee. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a letter to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying 'Bharat Ratna' Mukherjee's tireless work for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region.

Hasina called Mukherjee a true friend" of Bangladesh and a guardian-like figure to her family.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday paid his last respects to Mukherjee, describing the departed leader "a dear friend of Sri Lanka and its people."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condoled the death of Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih were among other leaders who paid their tributes on the demise of Mukherjee.