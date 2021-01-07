World leaders appalled by US rioting

Tokyo: Teargas and bullets in the U.S. Capitol building. Outrage, confusion and condemnation from leaders across the world.

What is happening is wrong, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. Democracy the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob.

The chaotic scenes from the storming of the building at the center of American democracy by angry supporters of President Donald Trump are normally associated with countries where popular uprisings topple a dictator. The Arab Spring, for instant, or the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia.

But this time it was an attempt by American citizens to stop a peaceful transition to power after a democratic election in a country that many around the world have looked at as a model for democratic governance. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the events at the U.S. Capitol, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law.

Several countries, both allies and antagonists of America, issued travel warnings to their citizens.

Australia warned its citizens to avoid protests following what Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as rather disturbing scenes in the United States. The riots and protests that were seen in Washington, D.C., have been terribly distressing. They are very concerning, Morrison told reporters shortly after the U.S. Congress resumed proceedings late Wednesday Washington time.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States also warned its citizens about the grave situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic and the large scale protest march in Washington that prompted the city government to impose a curfew.

The Chinese Embassy to the U.S. reminds Chinese citizens in the U.S. to closely follow their local virus and safety situations, raise their vigilance, be aware of their personal security and consider deeply before visiting public spaces, the Embassy said in a notice on its website.

Leaders around the world condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, a staunch U.S. ally for generations. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

Other allies were similarly appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy, though some said they believed U.S. democratic institutions would withstand the turmoil. Some leaders singled out Trump for harsh

criticism.

Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter.

"From inflammatory words come violent deeds. He added that contempt for democratic institutions has disastrous effects.

The beauty of democracy? with a shrug emoji was the reaction tweeted by Bashir Ahmad, a personal assistant to the president of Nigeria, which has seen several coups since independence including one led decades ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, who most recently entered the office via a vote.

Chilean President Sebasti n Pi era and Colombian President Iv n Duque were among those in Latin America who denounced the protesters, but both also said they were confident that American democracy and the rule of law

would prevail.