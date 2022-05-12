Will not take any post in a government with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Sarath Fonseka

Colombo: Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka on Thursday categorically refused to accept any post in a government headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



Fonseka, who is credited with the annihilation of the LTTE, strongly condemned any attempt to mislead the public through false propaganda after it was reported that the President had contacted Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP to offer premiership to him.

I categorically refuse to accept any post in a government headed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he said.

In a statement on his official Facebook account, Fonseka strongly condemned any attempt to mislead the public through false propaganda.

I, too, stand unconditionally on the main demands of the entire Sri Lankan nation through a peaceful, non-violent people's struggle.

Field Marshal Fonseka said he is extremely sensitive to the demands of the anti-government protesters at Galle Face, close to the Presidential Secretariat, who have raised their voices on behalf of the country, the public, and future generations.

From the beginning, I have wholeheartedly blessed the brave youth who have been in the struggle and I will never be a partner in resolving the Rajapaksas' crisis without holding discussions with the protesters at Galle Face, he said.

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday refused to quit but promised to appoint a new Prime Minister and a young Cabinet this week which would introduce key constitutional reforms to curb his powers, amid protests over the nation's worst economic crisis that ousted his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country's worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power.

Over 200 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities.



