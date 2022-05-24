WHO chief Tedros confirmed for 2nd term
London: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was confirmed by the U.N. health agency's member countries for a second five-year term on Tuesday.
No other candidate challenged Tedros for the post amid the ongoing difficulties of responding to the devastating Coronavirus pandemic.
This is overwhelming, Tedros said, after another WHO official asked everyone in the room to stand and applaud him. Fighting back tears, Tedros described himself as a child of war.
He said that after witnessing his younger brother's death at an early age, it was luck (that) brought me all the way here." Tedros, a former government minister from Ethiopia, has directed the World Health Organisation throughout its management of the global response to COVID-19 and withstood occasionally withering criticism over its multiple missteps.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
David Miller guides Gujarat to IPL final, beat RR by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Medvedev starts off French Open campaign with an easy win24 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Shafali, Wolvaardt dazzle as Velocity win by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Ganguly not worried about Rohit, Kohli's form, says 'matter of time'24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT