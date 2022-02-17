WHO calls for strengthened role as US proposes new pandemic prevention fund

Geneva: Efforts to strengthen international well being safety will solely succeed if the position of the World Health Organization (WHO) is enhanced, the company's head stated on Thursday, as its largest donor, Washington, proposed a brand new international pandemic prevention fund.

Speaking through video hyperlink at a G20 assembly of finance leaders, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was responding to the concept of a separate international well being fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and different medical wants. "It's clear that on the centre of this structure, the world wants a robust and sustainably financed WHO … with its distinctive mandate, distinctive technical experience and distinctive international legitimacy," Tedros advised a panel within the Indonesian capital. "Any efforts to boost the governance, programs, and financing of worldwide well being safety can solely succeed if in addition they improve WHO's position," he stated.

During the dialogue, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated, "The WHO should stay on the centre of the worldwide well being structure," including, "We must work much more to create a stronger structure on well being insurance policies."

At a separate dialogue, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G20 members to again the proposed fund for pandemic prevention and preparedness. Seeking to dispel reservations raised by some among the many world's 20 largest economies, Yellen stated it will not siphon off cash wanted to strengthen the WHO, or create a brand new multilateral physique.