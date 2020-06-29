WHO announces new worldwide daily virus record

Geneva: The World Health Organisation has announced another daily record in the number of new confirmed Coronavirus cases across the world - topping over 189,000 in a single 24-hour period.

The tally Sunday from the UN health agency eclipses the previous record a week earlier at over 183,000 cases, showing case counts continue to progress worldwide.

Brazil recorded the most new cases over the one-day span at more than 46,800, followed by the U.S. at over 44,400. India had nearly 20,000.

Overall the U.S. still has far and away the most total cases, At more than 2,450,000 - roughly twice that of Brazil.

Meanwhile, five people died Saturday from the Coronavirus in New York state, the lowest daily death toll the state has reported since March 15.

Saturday's total compared to 13 fatalities the day before as the number of fatalities caused by the virus continues to plummet in the state. During the peak of the pandemic in April, nearly 800 people were dying a day from Coronavirus.

We are on the exact opposite end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press. New York still leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 25,000, according to the state's official tally, which doesn't include people who likely died of the disease.

Meanwhile, fewer than 900 patients were hospitalized Saturday for COVID-19, down from a peak of over 18,000 in April.

The governor cautioned that the numbers could spike again if New Yorkers let down their guard down and fail to follow social distancing and mask-wearing

requirements.