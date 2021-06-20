Warsaw pride parade back after backlash

Warsaw: The largest gay pride parade in central Europe took place again in Warsaw for the first time in two years after a pandemic-induced break and amid a backlash in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski walked at the head of the Equality Parade on Saturday a sign of support for LGBT rights by the liberal politician. Thousands of people joined the march and were cheered on by others waving rainbow flags from their apartment balconies.

But that level of acceptance is not universal in Poland, a heavily Catholic, largely conservative nation.

The joyful and colorful celebration was tinged with fear of what the future holds for the rights of gay men, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people after setbacks first in Russia and now in Hungary.

The day of the parade is always a bitter-sweet moment for our community," said Rafal Wojtczak, a spokesman for the organisers.

He described feelings of sadness and helplessness that LGBT people have not achieved rights liked same-sex partnership or marriage in Poland, while also facing new threats. The parade comes days after Hungary's parliament passed a law that makes it illegal to show any materials about LGBT issues to people under 18.