"War fatigue" can erode West's resolve to help Ukraine: Officials
Lucknow (PTI): Senior journalist Biswadeep Ghosh passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Friday, his colleague said.
Ghosh, 57, was working as a News Coordinator with The Pioneer newspaper here.
Kyiv (AP): As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the spectre of war fatigue could erode the West's resolve to help the country push back Moscow's aggression.
The US and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine.
Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedent unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country.
But as the shock of the February 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement. (AP)
