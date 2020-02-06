Venezuelan Oppn head meets Trump in show of US support

Washington DC: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaid on Wednesday scored a long-sought meeting with President Donald Trump, a high point on an international tour aimed at bolstering support for Guaid 's U.S.-backed campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

But Guaido left the White House without the one thing coveted by every leader who visits: an Oval Office photo opportunity with the American president.

Soldiers lined the White House driveway as Guaid arrived for the afternoon meeting. Trump stepped onto a red carpet and into a damp chill to welcome Guaid and escort him to the Oval Office for a private meeting after a stroll along the colonnade. Guaid sported a red tie, just like Trump.

A day earlier, Guaid was a guest at Trump's State of the Union address. Lawmakers applauded as Trump introduced Guaid as Venezuela's true and legitimate leader and called Maduro a

tyrant.

In a statement late Wednesday, the White House said Trump emphasized the U.S. commitment to end Maduro's corrupt and violent dictatorship.

Trump and Guaid discussed the importance of securing the return of freedom for all Venezuelans that will promote and safeguard a democratic and prosperous future for the Western Hemisphere," spokesman Judd Deere said.

Vice President Mike Pence and Guaido met at the Capitol before Pence left on a trip to Pennsylvania. Also attending were Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans.

The U.S. and nearly 60 other governments say Maduro's 2018 election was illegitimate and that Guaid , as leader of the country's National Assembly, should be named interim president under Venezuela's constitution.