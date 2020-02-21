Varadkar resigns to caretaker role as govt formation founders
Dublin: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out coalition talks after an inconclusive election.
Varadkar tendered his resignation as taoiseach, or premier, to President Michael Higgins after the first sitting of Ireland's lower house of parliament since an 8 February election which radically recast the political landscape.
"In accordance with the constitution, the taoiseach and the government will continue to carry on their duties until successors have been appointed," a government statement said.
Parties in the 160 seat chamber -- the Dail -- convened and nominated candidates to lead a new government as taoiseach but with none commanding a majority it was adjourned until 5 March.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald received the most votes backing her.
At 45 it was far short of the 80 needed to take office but it was a symbolic victory reflecting the surge the nationalist party enjoyed in the
election.
