'US took note of China's warning to B'desh against Quad'

Washington DC: The US has taken note of a Chinese diplomat's statement warning Bangladesh against joining the Quad, the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and America to coordinate in the Indo-Pacific region, a top State Department official has said.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday that the US has an incredibly strong relationship with Bangladesh.

We have taken note of that statement from the PRC (People's Republic of China) ambassador to Bangladesh.

What we would say is that we respect Bangladesh's sovereignty and we respect Bangladesh's right to make foreign policy decisions for itself, Price said.

Responding to a question, he said that the United States is close with its partners on a range of issues from economic growth to climate change to humanitarian issues.

When it comes to the Quad, we have said this before it's an informal, essential, multilateral mechanism that right now convenes like-minded democracies, the United States, India, Australia and Japan to coordinate in the Indo-Pacific and fundamentally to push forward our goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Price said.