US senators produce $1 tn infra Bill

Washington DC: After much delay, US senators have unveiled a nearly USD 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden's big priority.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages, and senators could begin amending it soon. Despite the hurry-up-and-wait during a rare weekend session, emotions bubbled over once the bill was produced on Sunday night. The final product was not intended to stray from the broad outline senators had negotiated for weeks with the White House.

We haven't done a large, bipartisan bill of this nature in a long time, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He said a final vote could be held in a matter of days .

A key part of Biden's agenda, the bipartisan bill is the first phase of the president's infrastructure plan. It calls for 550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels, what could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation's roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.

Senators and staff laboured behind the scenes for days to write the massive bill. It was supposed to be ready Friday, but by Sunday even more glitches were caught and changes made.