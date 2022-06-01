US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

Taipei: US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday reiterated America's support for Taiwan on her second visit in a year to the self-governing island claimed by China.

Duckworth, meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington.

China sent 30 military aircraft toward the island on Monday in an ongoing campaign of regular flights. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings.

Duckworth said she wanted to emphasise our support for Taiwan security". The former Army helicopter pilot and lieutenant colonel in the National Guard cited strong bipartisan backing for a bill she has put forward promoting cooperation between Taiwan's armed forces and the National Guard.

I do want to say that it is more than just about military. It's also about the economy, the Illinois Democrat told Tsai.

Tsai thanked the US government and Congress for the importance they place on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," as well as Duckworth herself for keeping a close watch on Taiwan related security issues .

China said it strongly deplores Duckworth's visit.

Taiwan is a province of China, and there is no so-called president, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. He urged the US to end all official contacts with Taiwan.

The US government has recently sent a series of erroneous signals on the Taiwan issue, he said.