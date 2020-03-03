US reports 91 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Washington: The number of coronavirus cases in the US has increased to 91, up from just 60 cases a day ago, with six fatalities, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At least 43 of those cases have been detected and tested in the country through public health surveillance systems -- 16 confirmed cases and 27 presumptive positive cases that have been tested positive by public health laboratories and were pending CDC's confirmatory tests, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying on Monday.
The latest count includes 17 people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, and 26 people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people, said the CDC.
In addition, 48 of the cases were evacuees who returned to the country via State Department-chartered flights, according to an update on the agency's website.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to DoT towards deferred spectrum...3 March 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT