US Prez suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market

Palm Beach: President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, We're going to protect our families, we're going to protect our children, and we're going to protect the industry."

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail but suggested certain flavours in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market for a period of time." The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavoured e-cigarettes, such as those sold by Juul and NJOY. E-cigarette pods formulated to taste like tobacco or menthol would still be allowed.

The Journal also reported that tank-based vaping systems, which are less popular among teenagers, would still allow users to custom-mix flavours. The Journal report cited anonymous people familiar with the matter." In September, Trump and his top health officials said they would soon sweep virtually all flavoured e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to young children and teens.