US Prez Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe

Washington DC: The future of Europe hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week as the leaders try to prevent Russia's war on Ukraine from spiraling into an even greater catastrophe.



Biden embarks Wednesday on a four-day trip that will test his ability to navigate the continent's worst crisis since World War II. There are fears that Russia could use chemical or nuclear weapons as its invasion becomes bogged down in the face of logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Humanitarian challenges are growing as well. Millions of refugees have fled the fighting, mostly by crossing the border into Poland, and the war has jeopardized Ukraine's wheat and barley harvests, raising the possibility of rising hunger in impoverished areas around the globe.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said the president would coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia. He added that Biden is working on long-term efforts to boost defenses in Eastern Europe, where more countries fear Russian aggression. The president is also aiming to reduce the continent's reliance on Russian energy.

This war will not end easily or rapidly, Sullivan told reporters at a White House briefing on Tuesday. For the past few months, the West has been united. The president is traveling to Europe to make sure we stay united.

Sullivan said Vladimir Putin's references to nuclear weapons at the beginning of the conflict are something that we do have to be concerned about, adding that Biden would be talking with allies about potential responses if the Russian leader takes that step.

Sullivan's description of Biden's trip was another sign that the crisis is entering a new and uncertain phase.