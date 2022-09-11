US President Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. The date of her funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place on September 19 in Westminster Abbey, the same church where the Queen was crowned in 1953.

Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going, Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday. He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral. In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. I know him. I have not spoken to him yet, he added.

On Thursday, Biden in his tribute to the Queen spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021. "She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'," he said.

The Queen's funeral is expected to attract presidents, prime ministers, kings, and queens as well as huge crowds from home and abroad.

In Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, the government of the United Kingdom and the royal family, he said.

Meanwhile, Britain's King Charles III paid a heartfelt tribute to his "darling Mama" in a historic television address and pledged his life to serving the nation as late Queen Elizabeth II had done.

Sitting at a mahogany desk next to a photograph of his mother and wearing a black suit and tie, King Charles III, in his first speech as the new monarch last night, said the "affection, admiration and respect" the Queen inspired "became the hallmark of her reign".

In an emotional display of his affection, he ended his speech by quoting from William Shakespeare's epic play Hamlet: "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'". In the final scene of the tragedy, almost every character lies dead on the stage and the titular character is dying in his friend Horatio's arms.

When Hamlet passes, Horatio is left alone with bodies all around and looks down at his friend to say a line that we all have heard. "Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince," says Horatio, before adding: "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

The famous line is frequently used by people to express their respect when someone dies.

According to the Daily Express newspaper, King Charles III was noted to have included a "subtle mention" to his late ex-wife Diana, Princess of Wales in his first speech as the new monarch.

Broadcaster Dawn Neeson noted the quote, an extract from Hamlet, had previously been linked to Princess Diana, the report said.

"The phrase from Hamlet was also sung or read at Diana's funeral. So I do wonder if him choosing that particular phrase was maybe a subtle mention and a nod to his late wife. I do hope that's the case," Neeson told Sky News.

His "angels" sign-off also featured in musical composition Song for Athene, by John Tavener and performed at Diana's funeral in 1997.

In addition to honouring his mother's memory, Charles III also confirmed Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall would be anointed as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.