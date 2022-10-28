US pledges another $30 mn aid to Pak

Islamabad: The US on Thursday pledged an additional USD 30 million in assistance for Pakistan to help the people hit by the devastating floods that have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome made the announcement during a visit to the Shikarpur district of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood-affected people. The ambassador announced "an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations," according to a statement by the US embassy.