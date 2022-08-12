US, Indonesia, Australia hold drills
Baturaja (Indonesia): Soldiers from the US, Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.
A total of more than 5,000 personnel from the US, Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore are participating in this year's Super Garuda Shield exercises, making them the largest since they began in 2009.
The expanded drills are seen by China as a threat. Chinese state media have accused the US of building an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO to limit China's growing military and diplomatic influence in the
region.
The United Kingdom, Canada, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and East Timor also sent observers to the exercises, which began early this month.
The US Indo-Pacific commander, Admiral John C. Aquilino, said the 14 nations involved in the training are signalling their stronger ties as China grows increasingly assertive in claiming virtually the entire South China Sea and holds exercises threatening self-ruled
Taiwan.
The destabilising actions by the People's Republic of China as it applied to the threatening activities and actions against Taiwan is exactly what we are trying to avoid, he said at a joint news conference with Indonesian military chief General Andika Perkasa in Baturaja, a coastal town in South
Sumatra province.
